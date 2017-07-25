St. Louis Cardinals place CF Dexter Fowler on DL with wrist injury

The St. Louis Cardinals placed center fielder Dexter Fowler on the 10-day disabled list with a left wrist strain, the team announced Tuesday.

To replace Fowler on the roster, the Cardinals purchased the contract of rookie outfielder Harrison Bader from Triple-A Memphis. If Bader plays, he will become the sixth Cardinals player to make his major league debut this season.

Fowler, 31, was removed from Monday night's game in the top of the eighth inning following his fourth plate appearance in the game. The switch-hitting outfielder is batting .241 with 14 home runs and 37 RBIs in 81 games.

Bader, 23, was the Cardinals third-round pick in the 2015 draft. He was batting .297 with 19 home runs and 48 RBIs in 97 games with the Redbirds this season.

The Cardinals also announced that Memphis outfielder Chad Huffman was outrighted and subsequently granted his unconditional release.