Texas Rangers pitcher Tyson Ross lands on DL with blister

The Texas Rangers placed Tyson Ross on the 10-day disabled list on Monday, making him the latest pitcher to be sidelined with a blister.

Ross is out with a blister on his right index finger. He joined Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Brandon McCarthy, San Francisco Giants right-hander Johnny Cueto and Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez as the fourth player to land on the DL with a blister since the All-Star break.

Ross was placed on the DL after allowing five runs (four earned) and four hits in 3 2/3 innings Sunday at Tampa Bay, getting a no-decision in the Rangers' 6-5 win. He is 2-2 with a 7.52 ERA in seven starts for Texas, which signed him after Ross underwent thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in the offseason.

To replace Ross on the active roster, catcher Brett Nicholas was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. He was batting .311 with seven homers and 38 RBIs in 69 games for Round Rock this season.

Nicholas, 29, appeared in 15 games for Texas last season and batted .275 (11-for-40) with two homers and four RBIs.