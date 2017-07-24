Home / Sports News / MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw 'not optimistic' about recurring back injury

By The Sports Xchange   |   July 24, 2017 at 12:01 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Clayton Kershaw was on his way to a runaway Cy Young season when the Los Angeles Dodgers' left-hander encountered tightness in his back Sunday.

Kershaw was 15-2 with a 2.07 ERA before Sunday's game and even had a case for Most Valuable Player for the National League West-leading Dodgers. He threw 21 pitches and struck out two and walked one before manager Dave Roberts visited the mound.

Kershaw was removed from the game with back pain.

"Obviously, I'm not optimistic because I got taken out of the game," said Kershaw, who spent more than two months on the disabled list in 2016 with a back injury. "At the same time, some of the symptoms aren't as bad as they could be."

Kershaw said he was feeling "a lot of frustration" because his hundreds of hours of treatment and rehab apparently weren't enough to preserve his balky back.

The Dodgers, who lead the NL West by 10 1/2 games entering Monday, will not push Kershaw to return regardless of his recovery. At this point, Roberts expects a considerable stint on the disabled list for the team's ace.

Roberts would not comment on the team's interest in other starting pitchers. The Dodgers have been rumored to be interested in Texas Rangers right-hander Yu Darvish and have one week before the trade deadline.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Boston Celtics' Danny Ainge gets dunked on by son in driveway Boston Celtics' Danny Ainge gets dunked on by son in driveway
Conor McGregor upstages Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green in Insta-spat Conor McGregor upstages Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green in Insta-spat
The Open 2017: Jordan Spieth gets trapped on mini mountain for bogey, eagles No. 15 The Open 2017: Jordan Spieth gets trapped on mini mountain for bogey, eagles No. 15
Derrick Rose meeting with Cleveland Cavaliers Derrick Rose meeting with Cleveland Cavaliers
Houston Astros' Colin Moran hits foul ball off of face, lands on DL Houston Astros' Colin Moran hits foul ball off of face, lands on DL