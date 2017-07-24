Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant fields flaming grounders for Red Bull

July 24 (UPI) -- You would think Kris Bryant would have a contract clause against fielding flaming baseballs, but the Chicago Cubs third baseman recently did just that for Red Bull.

Bryant is the star of a new Red Bull advertisement, which features him snaring ground balls to third base. The baseballs were soaked in gasoline and blowtorched.

The 2016 National League MVP wore flameproof Adidas Nomex underpants and a long-sleeve shirt during the shoot. His Rawlings glove was burnt during the stunt.

"We have fire extinguishers, safety people, should be a lot of fun," Bryant said in the commercial.

The Tempe Fire Department was also on hand for the shoot in Arizona.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2013 MLB Draft was the 2015 Rookie of the Year. He led the National League with 121 runs scored last season, while slugging 39 home runs and bringing in 102 runs.

Bryant, 25, is hitting .280 with 19 home runs and 42 RBI this season. The Cubs star is making $1,050,000 this season and is arbitration eligible next season. He is the highest-paid athlete as a second year player in Major League Baseball history. Bryant could become a $300 million player after this season by signing a long-term deal with the Cubs.

"It's called the 'hot corner' because you have barely any time to react to the ball," Bryant said during the shoot. "You really have to be on your feet and have that quick reaction."

This isn't the first time Bryant has pulled off a stunt for Red Bull. In February Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux fooled him during a workout at the College of Southern Nevada. Maddux pretended to be a 'sound guy' before taking the mound and throwing some strikes. In 2016, Bryant was the one in the position to fool. He pranked a community college into thinking he was a transfer student looking to join the team.