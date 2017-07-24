Baltimore Orioles' Mark Trumbo struggles with outfield fly ball

July 24 (UPI) -- Mark Trumbo gave some great examples of how not to play outfield for the Baltimore Orioles.

The two-time All-Star, much more well-known for his bat than fielding prowess, struggled to track down a fly ball Sunday during the Orioles' 9-7 win against the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Trumbo was manning right field in the top of the fifth inning when the Astros' Jose Altuve stepped up to the plate. Altuve belted a Dylan Bundy fastball into right, prompting Trumbo to pursue. Trumbo neared the warning track, but looked unsure of where the ball would land. He made an awkward jump and the ball landed a few feet away from his glove. It bounced off the wall before Trumbo was able to make a play and throw it in to second base, where Altuve was standing safely.

Luckily for the veteran, he was able to redeem himself at the plate. Trumbo went 2-for-5 with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored in the victory. His seventh-inning shot off Astros righty Chris Devenski traveled 370 feet and tied the game at 7-7.

Trumbo has played mainly at designated hitter this season, making 70 appearances at that spot. He has appeared 27 times in the outfield, twice at third base and once at first base this season for the Orioles.

This offseason, Trumbo worked on his defense in the outfield.

"I've been working on my breaks," Trumbo said during Spring Training, according to MLB.com. "It's kind of the initial reads on the ball. He's got some things he thought might help me."

"I think for me, the emphasis is always on making the routine plays, hitting the cutoff man, all the things that you need to do fundamentally," Trumbo said. "I may not make all the web gem catches that you see some other guys do, but at least the plays that need to be made, that's what I take a lot of pride in."

The 31-year-old is hitting .249 this season with 17 home runs and 50 RBI. He led Major League Baseball last season with 47 home runs.