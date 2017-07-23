New York Yankees put 2B Starlin Castro back on DL

New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro returned to the 10-day disabled list with another injury to his right hamstring, the team announced Sunday.

Castro was activated off the disabled list July 15 but reinjured the hamstring while running out a ground ball on Wednesday at Minnesota. The latest move is retroactive to Saturday.

Castro played in the first two games of the series at Seattle on Thursday and Friday, with one hit in eight at-bats.

"We're not sure it's the exact same spot," Girardi told reporters Saturday. "It's frustrating. He's frustrated. He had an MRI (Saturday) morning and we've got to put him down for a bit."

Castro is hitting .307 with 12 home runs and 45 RBIs in 79 games this season.

"It's frustrating because my job is to come here and play hard every day," Castro said. "It's kind of in my head right now.''

The Yankees also called up infielder/outfielder Tyler Wade from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a move announced before Sunday's game against the Mariners. He is hitting .313 with six homers and 30 RBIs in the minors.

Wade was optioned to Triple-A on July 15 after a nine-game stint with the Yankees when Castro was previously injured. Wade batted .107 (3-for-28) with one RBI in his first major league action.

The Yankees also outrighted first baseman Ji-Man Choi to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He was hitting .267 (4-for-15) in six games.

In addition, the Yankees acquired first baseman Ryan McBroom from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for minor league infielder/outfielder Rob Refsnyder.

McBroom, 25, batted .243 with 12 home runs and 54 RBIs in 96 games with Double-A New Hampshire this season.

Refsnyder, 26, was recently designated for assignment by the Yankees after hitting just .135 (5-for-37) this season. In 94 career major league games with the Yankees, he has a .241 batting average with two home runs and 17 RBIs.