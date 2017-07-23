German Marquez, Colorado Rockies too strong for Pittsburgh Pirates

DENVER -- Rookie German Marquez kept his cool after a bench-clearing incident, stymied the Pittsburgh Pirates for seven innings Saturday night and won his third straight start in the Colorado Rockies' 7-3 victory.

The loss ended the Pirates' season-high six-game winning streak. It was only their third defeat in the past 15 games and kept Pittsburgh (49-49) from going two games above .500 for the first time this season.

Closer Greg Holland threw 34 pitches -- his most in nearly five years -- and pitched the final 1 1/3 innings for his 31st save in 32 opportunities. It was Holland's fourth save where he pitched more than one inning, something he did while earning three of his first four career saves and last did Sept. 25, 2011.

Marquez gave up three hits and two runs in seven innings before a sellout crowd of 48,235 at Coors Field. He walked two and struck out a career-high-tying nine for the third time this season and second time in as many starts.

"He's showing great poise, and the thing that I see more than anything is the command of the secondary pitches is coming into play," Rockies manager Bud Black said.

Marquez (8-4) faced four batters with runners in scoring position, three in the first when the Pirates scored a run on Andrew McCutchen's double after a walk to Josh Harrison.

Harrison was the last batter to face Marquez with a runner in scoring position and lined into a double play with one out in the third and a runner on second. Marquez gave up a homer in the fourth to Josh Bell that cut Colorado's lead to 3-2. But after that hit, Marquez retired 12 of the final 13 batters. The exception was McCutchen, whom Marquez hit with a pitch in the sixth.

Pirates batters have been hit eight times in five games with the Rockies this season, including four times Friday night. Marquez said he did not intentionally hit McCutchen.

McCutchen, asked whether getting five batters hit in two nights was excessive, said, "I don't know, man. I mean I don't necessarily think it's the fact of if it's one too many. I think it was just the fact of what it was, where it was, when it was ... The guy in front of me (Josh Harrison) gets one up and in and he misses him. I get one up and in, I get hit.

"So it's baseball, people are going to get hit by pitches. That's going to happen. But this game's been played long enough to where we all understand what could happen after that."

The benches emptied in the bottom of the sixth when Pirates starter Chad Kuhl threw his 97 mph first pitch of the inning to Carlos Gonzalez inside and thigh high. Gonzalez pointed at Kuhl and walked toward the mound. But catcher Francisco Cervelli and home plate umpire Chad Fairchild quickly stepped in front of Gonzalez.

"It was 97 (mph) in," Gonzalez said. "That's why I reacted that way, but nothing happened. Obviously, I don't come to the ballpark trying to fight. ... But obviously sometimes your head gets a little hot. It's just part of the game. There's codes in the game. Their best player gets hit, and sometimes of course, they're going to come after you."

A composed Marquez went out in the seventh and retired the side in order to complete his 97-pitch workday.

"I just came out ready to go," Marquez said through a translator. "They were coming out to attack my pitches. I was out there confident and ready to execute."

While winning his past three starts, Marquez compiled a 3.48 ERA. He allowed 20 hits and four walks with 23 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings.

Kuhl (3-7) gave up nine hits and four runs in six innings with one walk and four strikeouts.

The Rockies tacked on a run in the seventh on Ian Desmond's two-out single and two in the eighth on Alexi Amarista's one-out double and DJ LeMahieu's two-out single.

Jake McGee relieved Marquez and gave up a walk and a single to start the eighth but got Harrison to ground into a double play.

After the left-handed McGee walked McCutchen on his 20th pitch, Black summoned Holland, who last pitched Tuesday, to face left-handed-hitting Bell. He hit a fly ball that center fielder Charlie Blackmon ran down in right center.

"Jake's stuff was good, 97-98 (mph) and a double play," Black said. "I just just thought to get Bell, Greg was the better option with where Greg was the last three days -- rest and ready to go."

Holland gave up a single and two walks to load the bases with one out in the ninth inning. After he struck out pinch-hitter Jose Osuna, Starling Marte's infield single plated a run. But Josh Harrison flied out on Holland's 34th pitch, the most he has thrown since he threw 46 pitches on Aug. 5, 2012.

Trevor Story followed Gonzalez's leadoff double in the fourth inning with a single that put the Rockies ahead 4-2. A three-run third inning gave the Rockies a 3-1 lead. After Marquez singled with one out and Blackmon doubled, LeMahieu hit a sacrifice fly. Arenado's double and Mark Reynolds' single netted two more runs.

NOTES: Pirates RF Gregory Polanco (left hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list and LHP Steven Brault was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. He gave up two runs in the eighth. ... Rockies RHP Chad Bettis (testicular cancer) is scheduled to make his third rehab appearance Sunday and first with Triple-A Albuquerque and throw four innings or 60 to 65 pitches. If all goes well, Bettis will then throw five innings or about 80 pitches with Albuquerque on Friday. ... Rockies RHP Tyler Chatwood (right calf strain) likely will move to the bullpen when he is eligible to be reinstated Wednesday at St. Louis.