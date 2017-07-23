Aaron Judge homers again, but Seattle Mariners top New York Yankees in 10 innings

SEATTLE -- Whenever Scott Servais has been asked about rookie outfielder Ben Gamel recently, he has finished his answer with the same line: "Gotta be the hair."

The bat might have something to do with it as well.

Gamel doubled leading off the bottom of the 10th inning and scored the winning run on Nelson Cruz's single as the Seattle Mariners overcame another home run by Aaron Judge to defeat the New York Yankees 6-5 on Saturday night.

Gamel, who was acquired by Seattle in a trade with the Yankees on Aug. 31, hit a solo home run and also threw out a runner at second base in the first inning, preventing what could have been a big inning by New York.

"He was fired up to play against the Yankees," Servais said. "His hair is a little longer and he's getting an opportunity he wasn't going to get over there."

Gamel, whose red beard and flowing locks would be against team rules if he still were with the Yankees, gave the Mariners a 2-1 lead in the third inning with his sixth homer of the season. He led off the 10th with a double off the center-field wall.

After Adam Warren (2-2) issued an intentional walk to Robinson Cano, Cruz lined his winning hit to left field with Gamel racing home from second.

"I saw Warren yesterday and had (a) pitch in mind and got it," Gamel said of hammering a slider over center fielder Brett Gardner's head. "It was a great game tonight. They battled just as much as we did."

With a sellout crowd of 46,197 watching two teams battling for an American League wild-card berth, it had the feeling of a late September showdown.

The Yankees rallied from a 4-1 deficit to tie it in the eighth, only to see Cano lead off the bottom of the inning with a home run off David Robertson to give Seattle the lead.

New York tied it again in the ninth, as Ronald Torreyes, the No. 9 hitter in the Yankees' batting order, hit a two-strike, two-out pitch from Mariners closer Edwin Diaz for a run-scoring single, bringing in pinch-runner Jacoby Ellsbury. One pitch earlier, Torreyes threw his bat at a slider to foul it off and stay alive.

"We came back a couple different times," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "It's frustrating, you know, we were never able to get the lead. But our guys kept fighting back."

Judge hit his major-league leading 32nd home run of the season.

Unlike Friday night, when Judge nearly hit a ball out of Safeco Field, Major League Baseball's Statcast was able to track this one. The solo shot to right field went 396 feet, with a launch angle of 28 degrees and an exit velocity of 108 mph.

Judge's home run came with one out in the sixth inning, pulling the Yankees within 4-3.

After Seattle starter Ariel Miranda struck out Yankees rookie Clint Frazier to open the inning, Servais turned to right-handed reliever Steve Cishek to face Judge.

The move backfired on a 2-2 pitch, which Judge muscled to the opposite field.

Judge had another chance in the 10th but was caught looking at a called third strike on a 3-2 fastball from Tony Zych (4-2).

"Everyone knows what he can do," Zych said of Judge's power. "In that situation you just go right after him."

After David Phelps retired Torreyes leading off the eighth, Servais brought in Marc Rzepczynski to face the left-handed-hitting Gardner, who reached on a broken-bat infield single. Servais then turned to Nick Vincent against Clint Frazier.

Frazier doubled off the left-field wall, putting runners at second and third. That prompted an intentional walk to Judge to load the bases.

Matt Holliday hit a sacrifice fly nearly to the warning track in right field to score Gardner with the tying run. Vincent got out of the jam when Gary Sanchez lined out to right field.

New York's Masahiro Tanaka allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings and failed to beat the Mariners for the first time in his career. Tanaka was 5-0 in five previous starts against Seattle with a 1.95 ERA.

The Mariners overcame a 1-0 deficit in the third inning, batting around against Tanaka.

Mike Zunino led off with his 14th homer of the season, into the Mariners' bullpen in left-center field. An out later, Gamel homered to right.

With two outs, Cruz reached on an infield single down the third-base line and Kyle Seager was hit by a pitch. Danny Valencia and Mitch Haniger followed with run-scoring singles to left field to make it 4-1.

Tanaka has allowed 26 home runs this season, tied with the Los Angeles Angels' Ricky Nolasco for the most in the majors.

NOTES: RHP David Phelps struck out two in 1 1/3 perfect innings in made his Mariners debut after being acquired Thursday in a trade with Miami. ... Yankees 2B Starlin Castro, who has been plagued by a hamstring injury, will be placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, manager Joe Girardi said before the game. ... The Yankees will start RHP Caleb Smith instead of RHP Luis Cessa on Sunday and he will be opposed by RHP Yovani Gallardo.