Home / Sports News / MLB

Report: Minnesota Twins hope to acquire Jaime Garcia from Atlanta Braves

By The Sports Xchange   |   July 20, 2017 at 10:34 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The Minnesota Twins hope to bolster their rotation by acquiring left-hander Jaime Garcia from the Atlanta Braves.

According to multiple media reports Thursday night, the teams were attempting to complete a trade featuring the veteran pitcher. Minnesota reportedly would send Atlanta only minor league talent in the deal.

Garcia, 31, is 3-7 with a 4.33 ERA in 17 starts for Atlanta this year. He pitched well in his most recent outing, tossing seven innings of one-run ball in a 7-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. However, in his previous four appearances, he went 0-2 with a 9.41 ERA, part of a seven-start winless streak.

The Braves acquired Garcia last December from the Cardinals for right-hander John Gant and two minor-leaguers.

Garcia spent eight seasons in St. Louis, going 62-45 with a 3.57 ERA in 158 games (147 starts). However, after winning 13 games in each of his first two full major league seasons in 2010 and 2011 -- and helping the Cardinals win the 2011 World Series -- injuries temporarily derailed his career.

He bounced back to be a 10-game winner for St. Louis in 2015 and 2016.

Garcia, who is making $11.5 million this year, will be a free agent after the season.

The Minnesota rotation has a 4.91 ERA, which ranks 13th in the 15-team American League. Left-hander Hector Santiago is on the disabled list due to a back ailment, and right-hander Phil Hughes probably will miss the remainder of the season due to recurring symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
New York Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes dyes hair bright blue New York Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes dyes hair bright blue
See how many Twitter followers your favorite rookies have gained since the 2017 NFL Draft See how many Twitter followers your favorite rookies have gained since the 2017 NFL Draft
New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony, Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving team up in pickup game New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony, Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving team up in pickup game
Fan films himself sneaking backstage at Floyd Mayweather - Conor McGregor presser Fan films himself sneaking backstage at Floyd Mayweather - Conor McGregor presser
Carolina Panthers cut Michael Oher with 'failed physical' designation Carolina Panthers cut Michael Oher with 'failed physical' designation