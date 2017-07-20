Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton sets franchise record with towering homer

July 20 (UPI) -- He might not have kept pace with him in the Home Run Derby, but Giancarlo Stanton tied Aaron Judge's 2017 home run total.

The Miami Marlins outfielder slugged his 30th home run of the season in a 10-3 loss Wednesday to the Philadelphia Phillies at Marlins Park.

Philadelphia (32-61) built up a 2-0 lead on the Marlins before Stanton stepped up to the plate as the second batter in the bottom of the first inning. He settled in against Phillies righty Nick Pivetta. Stanton took a called strike on a 94 mph four-seam fastball before working the count up to 3-1. Pivetta's fifth pitch, a 79 mph curveball, ended up in the centerfield hedges.

Stanton's nine home runs this month are a Marlins record for July. He has those nine long balls in his last 10 starts. The Marlins have lost five of their last six games.

The Phillies have the worst record in baseball.

"If you can't win a series against the worst team in the league, there's not much going for you, right there," Stanton told MLB.com.

Major League Baseball's trade deadline is set for July 31. Stanton signed a 13-year, $325 million contract extension in 2014 with the club. The deal includes a no-trade clause.

Sources told SiriusXM radio last week that teams are "calling the Marlins on Stanton." There is also a "belief" that he is willing to waive that no-trade clause. The report stated that the San Francisco Giants are showing the most interest, while the St. Louis Cardinals also "checked in" on the four-time All-Star.

The Marlins have said that there have been "no talks" regarding Stanton. On Thursday, sources told FanRag Sports that as many as four or five teams have "kicked the tires" on the slugger. Sources told FanRag Sports that "there is almost no chance" of a trade by the deadline.

His most recent shot was the longest home run hit Wednesday. It measured at 470 feet. Stanton was 1-for-4 with an RBI in the loss.

"Honestly, if you're going to lose, lose a series, it's whatever," Stanton told MLB.com. "I don't really care. If it's not enough to help win, then personal stuff [doesn't matter]. I've had enough personal stuff. If we don't win, it's not that fun."

Statcast reported that Judge leads Stanton 17-16 this season for most home runs of 100 mph or faster.

The 27-year-old led the National League with 37 home runs in 2014, which is his career high for a single season. He is currently on pace to hit more than 50 home runs.

The Marlins' season record for home runs is 42, hit by Gary Sheffield in 1996.

Miami traded pitcher David Phelps to the Seattle Mariners Thursday in exchange for Brayan Hernandez, Pablo Lopez, Brandon Miller and Lukas Schiraldi.