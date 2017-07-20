MLB roundup: Jake Lamb's six RBIs lead Arizona Diamondbacks past Cincinnati Reds

CINCINNATI -- Jake Lamb came up big in support of surprise Arizona starter Patrick Corbin.

Lamb drove in a career-high six runs with two three-run home runs and Corbin, pitching in place of new father Taijuan Walker, allowed just one run while pitching into the eighth inning as the Diamondbacks earned their second win in a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds 12-2 on Thursday.

Gregor Blanco tripled and homered and Ketel Marte also homered for the D-backs.

Eugenio Suarez hit two solo home runs for the Reds, who dropped to 1-6 on their 10-game homestand.

Mets 3, Cardinals 2

NEW YORK -- Jose Reyes hit the game-winning infield single with two outs in the bottom in the ninth inning to give New York the win over St. Louis.

The Mets had runners at first and third, when Reyes hit a grounder to deep first that Matt Carpenter fielded cleanly. But pitcher Trevor Rosenthal was late covering first base as Reyes best it out as the run score.

Tommy Pham slugged his 13th homer against Erik Goeddel to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead. Pinch hitter Wilmer Flores tied the game with a homer against left-hander Brett Cecil.

Pirates 4, Brewers 2

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh completed a four-game sweep of Milwaukee and won its fifth straight game overall.

Eight games behind the Brewers on Saturday, Pittsburgh now trails the Brewers by three. Milwaukee, after a fifth straight loss, leads the Chicago Cubs by one game.

Right-hander Jameson Taillon (6-3) gave up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings to get the win, and Gregory Polanco hit his ninth home run. Chris Stewart went 3-for-3.

Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 6

BOSTON -- Justin Smoak had two home runs and three RBIs to lead Toronto past Boston.

Toronto won even though starter Francisco Liriano lasted just 1 2/3 innings, giving up three runs, two earned.

Red Sox starter Doug Fister lasted just 4 1/3 innings, giving up six runs on seven hits and four walks.