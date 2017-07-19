New York Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes dyes hair bright blue

July 19 (UPI) -- Last year Yoenis Cespedes dyed his hair platinum blond. The New York Mets outfielder opted for bright blue this season.

Cespedes debuted his new hairdo on Wednesday, before the Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-3 at Citi Field in New York. Interestingly enough, Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez dyed his hair blue before the All-Star break.

"Blue is the new blonde," the Mets wrote in a tweet, showing off a smiling Cespedes with his new haircut.

Cespedes also made another change this week when he opted to switch his walkup music from the Lion King theme song Circle of Life to Quiereme by Jacob Forever.

The slugger entered Wednesday's game on an 8-for-45 skid (.177 average). He hasn't hit a home run since June 23.

Perhaps the minor changes mattered. Cespedes went 2-for-4 Wednesday, with a double and two RBI. It was only his second multi-hit game since June 23. Wednesday's win was also the first victory for the Mets (41-50) in four games.

🔷 Blue is the new blonde. 🔷 pic.twitter.com/2nyR9SNzwA — New York Mets (@Mets) July 19, 2017

"There's a little concern there, but we also know when he gets back to what we expect or what we have seen, he's dangerous," Mets manager Terry Collins told reporters Tuesday.

The two-time All-Star is hitting .272 this season with nine home runs and 20 RBI. He hit .280 last season with 31 homers and 86 RBI.

"I want him to swing there but I want him to swing at a good pitch," Mets hitting coach Kevin Long said before Wednesday's game, according to NorthJersey.com. "That's probably the biggest part of this whole equation. Make sure we're swinging at good pitches."

Last season, Cespedes had two streaks of going without a home run for 14 straight games. His current streak sits at 16 games without going yard. Cespedes, 31, has had worse power outages. He has gone without hitting a home run for 25 straight games twice in his career, during the 2013 and 2014 seasons, respectively.