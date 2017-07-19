Home / Sports News / MLB

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant leaves game in first with left hand injury

By Guy Curtright, The Sports Exchange   |   July 19, 2017 at 7:49 PM
ATLANTA -- Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant left Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning after spraining the little finger on his left hand in a head-first slide.

X-rays were negative, ruling out a fracture, and Bryant was listed as day to day.

Bryant, the reigning National League MVP, hit the foot of Braves third baseman Johan Camargo with his hand as he tried to advance on a pitch in the dirt. He was thrown out by catcher Tyler Flowers to end the top of the first.

Bryant, who had doubled in the first against knuckleballer R.A. Dickey, appeared to be in immediate pain after he caught his fingers. He stayed on the ground for a few seconds before leaving the field.

Bryant was replaced by Tommy La Stella defensively to start the bottom of the inning.

Bryant is hitting .275 with 19 home runs and 40 RBIs this season.

