New York Yankees injured 1B Greg Bird: 'My season is not over'

New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird insisted on Tuesday that he wishes to play again this season despite undergoing ankle surgery.

Bird released a statement shortly after the surgery and one day removed from the Yankees announcing that his season likely is over.

"In nearly four months since first injuring my ankle, it had been increasingly frustrating to have only questions and no answers," Bird said in the statement. "All this time, I have wanted nothing more than to be out there playing the game I love as a member of the New York Yankees.

"My season is not over. I plan to do everything in my power to return and help our team win in 2017."

Manager Joe Girardi told reporters that Bird likely would be sidelined six weeks, with the 24-year-old resuming baseball activities in September.

"It's really tough to get on track when you missed two really whole years," Girardi said of Bird, who batted just .100 while playing in 19 games this season after missing all of the 2016 campaign following shoulder surgery.

Bird's season took a turn for the worse before it began as he fouled a ball of his right ankle in the final days of spring training. He attempted to play through the pain before heading to the disabled list with what the team described as a bone bruise in his ankle.

Garrett Cooper and Ji-Man Choi are platooning at first base for the Yankees, who have started eight players there.