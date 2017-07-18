Home / Sports News / MLB

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates CF Starling Marte reinstated from PED suspension

By The Sports Xchange   |   July 18, 2017 at 5:00 PM
Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Starling Marte was reinstated from Major League Baseball's restricted list on Tuesday after serving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance Nandrolone.

Marte is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday night as Pittsburgh (45-48) hosts the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers (52-43) in the second contest of a four-game series.

Infielder Phil Gosselin was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to make room for Marte, who was batting .241 with two homers and seven RBIs in 13 games this season.

The 28-year-old Dominican made the National League All-Star team for the first time last season when he batted a career-best .311 and set a personal high with 47 stolen bases. He also won a Gold Glove for the second straight season.

Marte has a .288 career average with 60 homers, 242 RBIs and 162 steals in parts of six major league seasons.

Gosselin, 28, was batting .150 with two RBIs in 28 games this season with the Pirates.

