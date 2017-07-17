MLB: Philadelphia Phillies 2B Cesar Hernandez returns, OF Aaron Altherr goes on DL

The Philadelphia Phillies activated second baseman Cesar Hernandez from the disabled list on Monday and placed outfielder Aaron Altherr on the 10-day DL with a strained right hamstring.

Hernandez has been sidelined since June 9 with a left oblique strain.

The 27-year-old Venezuelan was hitting .277 with five homers and 14 RBIs at the time of his injury. Hernandez was tied with Altherr for the team lead with 40 runs scored.

Altherr sustained the injury while legging out a double on Friday and has sat out Philadelphia's last two games. The 26-year-old leads the team with a .288 batting average to go along with 14 homers and 44 RBIs.