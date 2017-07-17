Home / Sports News / MLB

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies 2B Cesar Hernandez returns, OF Aaron Altherr goes on DL

By The Sports Xchange   |   July 17, 2017 at 10:08 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The Philadelphia Phillies activated second baseman Cesar Hernandez from the disabled list on Monday and placed outfielder Aaron Altherr on the 10-day DL with a strained right hamstring.

Hernandez has been sidelined since June 9 with a left oblique strain.

The 27-year-old Venezuelan was hitting .277 with five homers and 14 RBIs at the time of his injury. Hernandez was tied with Altherr for the team lead with 40 runs scored.

Altherr sustained the injury while legging out a double on Friday and has sat out Philadelphia's last two games. The 26-year-old leads the team with a .288 batting average to go along with 14 homers and 44 RBIs.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
C.J. McCollum uses Instagram to recruit Carmelo Anthony to Portland Trail Blazers C.J. McCollum uses Instagram to recruit Carmelo Anthony to Portland Trail Blazers
Report: Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott involved in bar incident Report: Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott involved in bar incident
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr. robs HR from New York Yankees' Aaron Judge Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr. robs HR from New York Yankees' Aaron Judge
Cincinnati Reds OF Billy Hamilton helps man propose to girlfriend Cincinnati Reds OF Billy Hamilton helps man propose to girlfriend
Golfer Gary Player pulls off backflip, Greg Norman skinny dips Golfer Gary Player pulls off backflip, Greg Norman skinny dips