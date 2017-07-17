Cincinnati Reds OF Billy Hamilton helps man propose to girlfriend

July 17 (UPI) -- Baseball's stolen base leader Billy Hamilton helped a couple get engaged this weekend in Cincinnati by presenting the ring at an autograph session.

The Cincinnati Reds' centerfielder was taking part in a meet-and-greet Saturday, before the Reds' 10-7 loss to the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park.

During the signing, Matt Hare and Jessica Torbeck presented Hamilton with a bobblehead. Torbeck stood waiting to receive the autograph. Hamilton handed it back and the couple posed for photos. Then Hamilton said "I think this is for you too."

The outfielder presented Torbeck with a baseball-shaped box. Hare took the box and opened it up to reveal an engagement ring. He went do to one knee an proposed, getting an exited "yes" from Torbeck.

"Oh my God," Torbeck said excitedly.

Hare slipped the ring on Torbeck's finger and Hamilton clapped for the newly engaged couple. He shook Hare's hand and gave Torbeck a hug before posing for several photos with the happy duo.

"This assist by @BillyHamilton won't show up on the stat sheet," the Reds tweeted Saturday. "Congrats to #Reds fans Jessica Torbeck and Matt Hare on their engagement!"

Hamilton went 3-for-5 and stole his 39th base Saturday against the Nationals. He went 2-for-5 in Sunday's 14-4 loss. The Nationals go for a four-game sweep of the Reds at 12:35 p.m. Monday in Cincinnati. The Reds (39-52) are in last place in the National League Central, while the Nationals (55-36) lead the National League East and have the third-best record in baseball.