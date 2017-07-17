Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr. robs HR from New York Yankees' Aaron Judge

July 17 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball home run leader Aaron Judge failed to advance his count after an impressive catch Sunday from Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

Judge, who has 30 home runs, put a charge into an eighth-inning fastball, but came up empty. He stepped up to the plate with one out and Gary Sanchez on first base. He settled in against Red Sox lefty David Price. Judge hacked at Price's 95 mph first offering, belting it toward right center field. Bradley tracked the ball and dashed toward the short outfield wall. He leapt up against the fence and extended his left arm high, snaring the baseball into his glove for the second out of the inning. The Red Sox preserved the 3-0 lead after Price struck out the next batter to end the inning.

According to MLB.com's Statcast, the baseball traveled 411 feet at 107.5 mph and had a hit probability of 94 percent.

"I thought it had a chance," Judge told reporters after the game. "But I just hit it to the wrong part of the park, and the wrong center fielder. Jackie has been making plays like that for a long time."

A hit like Judge's is a home run nine out of 10 times, according to Statcast.

"It's one of those balls you just try to time up in the air," Bradley told MLB.com. "Those are the type of plays, they rarely happen. A lot of different things got to go the right way. Gotta be just far enough over the wall, but short enough where you can grab it. And you've got to be able to get back there in time."

After the game Judge gave more props to Bradley. Oakland Athletics first baseman Ryon Healy told the rookie that he knows the feeling. Bradley robbed Healy of a long ball in May.

"Dear @TheJudge44 I know that feeling...@JackieBradleyJr just stop it," Healy tweeted.

Judge responded with a GIF of Derek Jeter's nephew tipping his "RE2PECT" hat in acknowledgement.

In typical rivalry fashion, the Red Sox trolled the Yankees by posting photos of the sensation catch, using Judge's "All Rise" slogan as the caption.