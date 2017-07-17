Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez activated from DL in advance of start

The Boston Red Sox activated left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his start Monday night against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Rodriguez, 24, returned from his injury rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket.

Rodriguez was placed on the 10-day disabled list on June 2 with a right knee subluxation. He made one rehab start with Double-A Portland and two with Pawtucket, most recently allowing only one run with seven strikeouts and no walks in 6 1/3 innings on July 9 against Buffalo.

Rodriguez has made 10 starts for Boston this season, going 4-2 with a 3.54 ERA over 61 innings while striking out 65 and limiting opposing hitters to a .222 batting average. He compiled a career-long four-game winning streak over seven starts from April 23-May 26, recording a 2.25 ERA.

To make room on the 25-man roster, infielder Tzu-Wei Lin and right-hander Austin Maddox were optioned to Pawtucket following Sunday night's game against the New York Yankees. The team was permitted to add a 26th man for Sunday's doubleheader.

Lin, 23, is hitting .280 (14-for-50) with two triples and a .379 on-base percentage in 19 major league games this season, making six starts each at third base and shortstop and two at second base.

Maddox, 26, pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in the first game Sunday, allowing three hits with one strikeout. In three appearances over two major league stints -- the first of his career -- this season, he has not allowed a run or walked a batter in 3 2/3 innings, striking out two hitters and surrendering four hits.