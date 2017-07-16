Washington Nationals get two pitchers in trade with Oakland Athletics

July 16 (UPI) -- The team with the worst bullpen in baseball improved Sunday when the Washington Nationals traded with the Oakland Athletics for two relief pitchers.

Washington acquired left-hander Sean Doolittle and righty Ryan Madson from the Athletics in exchange for righty Blake Treinen, left-hander Jesus Luzardo and third baseman Sheldon Neuse.

The teams announced the exchange Sunday afternoon.

Luzardo and Neuse were two of the Nationals' top 10 prospects. Neuse was a second round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and was ranked No. 6 in the Nationals' system. Luzardo, the No. 10 player in the Nationals' system, was a third-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft.

Treinen, 29, had a career-worst 5.73 ERA, 0-2 record and three saves in 37 games this season for the Nationals.

Madson, 36, is an experienced reliever. He pitched his first nine seasons for the Philadelphia Phillies before his brief retirement. He joined the Kansas City Royals in 2015, before signing on as a free agent with the Athletics in 2015. The two-time World Series champion owns a career 3.40 ERA and has 86 saves. Madson owns a career-best 2.06 ERA and has a 2-4 record in 40 appearances this season. He had a 3.62 ERA and 30 saves last season for the Athletics.

Doolittle, 30, was an All-Star in 2014. He has spent his entire six-year career with the Athletics. This season he owns a 3.38 ERA in 23 appearances. In 2014, he posted a 2.73 ERA and had 22 saves.

The Nationals' bullpen owns a 5.34 ERA, while the team's starters have the third-lowest ERA (3.61) and most strikeouts thrown in baseball.