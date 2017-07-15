Cincinnati Reds opening ballpark to donkeys, need help naming Zack Cozart's

July 15 (UPI) -- Three donkeys will be at the Cincinnati Reds' game Saturday against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park.

The donkeys are part of a long-running wager between Reds All-Stars Zack Cozart and Joey Votto. Before the season, Votto promised Cozart a donkey if he made the National League All-Star squad. Cozart made good on the bet and participated in the game with the first baseman last week in Miami.

Votto made good on his loss, purchasing the animal for his teammate. He is also making it possible for one of the donkeys to be on the field during batting practice and pregame festivities, according to Fox 19 WXIX. The other two donkeys will be up in the Reds' fan zone so they can meet and greet Reds fans during the seventh inning.

The Reds said the donkeys hail from the Honey Hill Farm in Pendleton County, Ky.

Cozart's donkey is currently being trained elsewhere and will be delivered to his home after the season.

Interested fans can email the baseball franchise about possible names for Cozart's new friend. You can send your suggestions to donkey@reds.com. The Reds and its their star players will review the names and unveil the winner in August. The donkey-naming submissions end on July 31.

"Help Joey Votto and the Reds name Zack Cozart's donkey," the Reds' website says.

"As he promised throughout the 2017 All-Star voting period, Joey has purchased a donkey as a gift for Zack to celebrate his first ever trip to the Midsummer Classic. Now, Zack is looking for Reds Country to help him come up with a name!"

Votto and Cozart's donkey-con has taken baseball by storm. Votto dressed up as the animal during an interview with MLB Network earlier this season to support Cozart's All-Star campaign. The duo fielded many questions about the animal during All-Star media day.

Cozart said he takes his son to a donkey farm when the Reds are at spring training in Arizona. That's when the conversation came up between himself and Votto, regarding the animal wager.

"I've got to go to the Cincinnati Zoo and get some tips on how to take care of this thing," Cozart told ESPN. "I told Joey I need a miniature one. I don't need one of those big boys running around. I think he's getting a baby donkey, so it's going to be like me taking care of a puppy, and we'll have to groom him."

The Reds and Nationals battle at 7:10 p.m. in Cincinnati. Saturday's contest will also include a Billy Hamilton bobblehead giveaway.

Cozart's hit in the 2017 MLB All-Star game was the Reds' first in the game since 2010. The Reds (39-50) have won two of their last three games but are currently in last place in the National League Central.