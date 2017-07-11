Washington Nationals OF Bryce Harper has new idea for MLB All-Star Game format

National League All-Star outfielder Bryce Harper would like to see a radical change to the All-Star Game format.

The Washington Nationals slugger said Monday he would prefer the teams be drafted by players regardless of league affiliation.

"It'd be great if let's say the two leading vote-getters by the fans did a draft system and could pick from both sides," Harper said. "So I could be facing Max Scherzer today -- I mean, nobody sees that. It would be a lot of fun to do something like that to make it a little more competition to face somebody on your team, like if (Clayton) Kershaw was facing Justin Turner, or Chris Sale facing Mookie Betts. That'd be a lot of fun."

Harper and New York Yankees rookie outfielder Aaron Judge were the leading vote-getters in the balloting this year. Harper had 4,630,306 votes, while Judge tallied 4,488,702.

The NHL used a similar idea as Harper's to select teams in 2011, 2012 and 2015 when team captains picked players voted by fans regardless of conference. The NFL changed its format for the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015 with former players picking the teams in a fantasy-draft style.

Harper added that he is relieved that the outcome of the All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Miami's Marlins Park no longer has implications on the home-field advantage in the World Series.

"I think it's great. Guys just being able to come in and relax and enjoy what we do," Harper said. "We play 162 games a year, so you're able to just come in here and hang out and enjoy being around your family and friends.

"I think best record in baseball should have home-field advantage no matter what."