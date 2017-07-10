MLB: Mike Trout (thumb) set to return to Los Angeles Angels on Friday

The Los Angeles Angels will get a big boost when they return from the All-Star break: Center fielder Mike Trout is due to return from the disabled list.

Angels vice president of communications Tim Mead announced Sunday night on Twitter that Trout would be back for the Friday home game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Trout, the defending American League Most Valuable Player, tore a ligament in his left thumb on May 28, and he underwent surgery three days later.

Trout began a rehab assignment with Class A Inland Empire on Tuesday, and he went 2-for-9 with four walks in four games for the San Bernardino, Calif., team. On Sunday, Trout finished 1-for-2 with three walks and a triple out of the leadoff spot as Inland Empire beat Rancho Cucamonga 12-2.

Although he soon will be back with the Angels, Trout will skip the All-Star Game on Tuesday even though he was voted an AL starter by the fans. It was the sixth consecutive All-Star nod for the 2012 AL Rookie of the Year.

In 47 games for the Angels this season, Trout is hitting .337 with a .461 on-base percentage, a .742 slugging percentage, 16 homers and 36 RBIs. His on-base percentage and slugging percentage both would lead the league if he had enough at-bats to qualify.

Trout has finished first or second in AL MVP voting each of his five full major league seasons, capturing the award in 2014 and 2016. He played at least 157 games each year from 2013-16 after appearing in 139 games in 2012.

The Angels were 26-27 after losing at Miami the day Trout got hurt. They remained right around the .500 mark in his absence, going 19-20. Los Angeles is tied with Texas for second place in the AL West, 16 1/2 games behind the Houston Astros, but the Angels and Rangers are only three games out of the second AL wild-card position.