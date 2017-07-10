2017 All-star game: complete line-up, batting order, pitchers

Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale and Washington Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer were named the starting pitchers for Tuesday night's 88th All-Star Game at Marlins Park in Miami.

Sale will become the first pitcher to make consecutive All-Star starts representing different teams. He started for the American League last season while with the Chicago White Sox.

The 28-year-old Sale also becomes the first pitcher to be named his league's starting pitcher in consecutive years since 2000-01 when Arizona's Randy Johnson did so for the National League. Sale also is the first in the AL since Toronto's Dave Stieb in 1983-84.

In last year's game in San Diego, Sale pitched the first inning and allowed a two-out home run to Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs.

Sale, who was traded in December to the Red Sox for top prospects, is 11-4 with a 2.75 ERA and a major league-leading 178 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings and 18 starts this season.

Scherzer, 32, will be making his second All-Star start. He was with the Detroit Tigers when he pitched a perfect inning at New York's Citi Field in 2013, when Sale followed with a pair of 1-2-3 innings and got the win.

Scherzer, who will be the fifth pitcher to start All-Star Games for both leagues, is 10-5 with a 2.10 ERA and 173 strikeouts over 128 1/3 innings in 18 starts.

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is 14-2 with a 2.18 ERA but is ineligible to pitch in the All-Star Game because he started Sunday with a complete-game effort in a 5-2 win over the Kansas City Royals.

National League

NL manager Joe Maddon of the Cubs announced the batting order with Colorado center fielder Charlie Blackmon leading off, followed by Miami's Giancarlo Stanton as the designated hitter. Washington right fielder Bryce Harper is third, followed by San Francisco catcher Buster Posey, Washington second baseman Daniel Murphy, Colorardo third baseman Nolan Arenado, Washington first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, Miami left fielder Marcell Ozuna and Cincinnati shortstop Zack Cozart.

American League

Brad Mills is managing the AL squad in Terry Francona's absence after the Cleveland Indians manager underwent a procedure last Thursday to correct an irregular heartbeat.

Mills, the Indians' bench coach, set his lineup with Houston second baseman Jose Altuve leading off, followed by the Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, Houston left fielder George Springer, Houston shortstop Carlos Correa, Toronto first baseman Justin Smoak, Tampa Bay's Corey Dickerson as the designated hitter, Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez and Boston center fielder Mookie Betts.