Tim Anderson HR in 9th inning gives Chicago White Sox victory over Colorado Rockies

DENVER -- Tim Anderson's parents and siblings traveled from Tuscaloosa, Ala., to see him play for the Chicago White Sox this weekend.

They watched him hit a garbage-time home run in a 12-4 loss Friday night and savored something even more memorable Saturday night when Anderson led off the ninth against Greg Holland, the major league saves leader this season.

Anderson fell into a 1-2 hole and then drove Holland's fastball over the wall in center field for a home run that gave the White Sox a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

"I never got off the heater," said Anderson, who hit his ninth homer. "I had a feeling he was going to try to challenge me with a heater in, because they'd kind of been coming in all game."

After the Rockies scored a run in the eighth to tie the game, Holland (1-1) took the mound with a 1.39 ERA in 34 games. He had allowed 17 hits in 32 1/3 innings. Opponents had batted .156 against Holland with just one home run.

That was by St. Louis' Paul DeJong on May 28 in his first major league at-bat in a game where Holland took the mound with a five-run lead and was just getting work.

The stakes were significantly higher when Anderson connected and sent the Rockies to their 13th loss in 17 games.

"I think on my part it was just a mental lapse," Holland said. "I didn't really have great command on my fastball, and I just thought maybe I could catch him looking. I was trying to go down and away, and I missed in the middle of the plate.

"It's easier to deal with when you just get beat, but when you feel like you completely goofed, it's a different story. I threw a pitch in the middle of the plate ahead in the count in a tie ball game I didn't deserve to get out of there without a run, and it unfortunately cost us tonight."

While striking out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth to earn his 13th save, White Sox closer David Robertson threw a called third strike past Charlie Blackmon for the second out.

An irate Blackmon argued with home plate umpire Sam Holbrook and was ejected. Rockies manager Bud Black was also tossed when he came out to defend Blackmon. Robertson then struck out pinch hitter Carlos Gonzalez to end the game.

Mark Reynolds led off the eighth with a triple against former Rockies pitcher Tommy Kahnle (1-3). Right fielder Alen Hanson leaped unsuccessfully at the wall and the ball came bounding back toward the infield, far enough for Reynolds to easily reach third with his first triple of the season.

Gerardo Parra followed with a sacrifice fly that tied the game at 4. With two outs, Raimel Tapia's checked swing resulted in a slow roller to third baseman Todd Frazier, who had no play on the speedy Tapia. Tapia reached second on Kahnle's wild pitch, but Kahnle got Tony Wolters to ground out.

Rockies starter Jeff Hoffman worked a career-high seven innings for the second straight outing and fourth time in 10 starts this season. He allowed four runs and seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Hoffman faced only one batter with a runner in scoring position after the first. That was White Sox starter Jose Quintana, who netted his first career RBI with a sacrifice fly after Willy Garcia's one-out triple in the fifth to give Chicago a 4-2 lead.

"Jeff hung in there," Black said. "He wasn't at his best, but I really like how he hung in there and went seven innings without his best stuff and best command."

Quintana issued his only two walks of the game in the sixth and paid for it when Parra doubled home a run. That hit cut the White Sox's lead to 4-3 and finished Quintana after 5 1/3 innings and 103 pitches. He gave up three runs and five hits while striking out a season-high-tying 10 (nine swinging).

Trade talk has swirled around Quintana, because of his ability and his contract -- he's under control from 2018-2020 for a total of $29.35 million.

"I know that the trade (talk) is around me, but that's part of the game," Quintana said. "I don't have control over that. Just try to throw the ball well and focus for my team."

Asked if he would like to remain with the White Sox, Quintana said, "Absolutely. I want to stay here."

Anthony Swarzak, who pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings, relieved Quintana and threw a called third strike past Trevor Story. Swarzak intentionally walked Tapia to load the bases before retiring Tony Wolters on a grounder to second.

The White Sox scored three runs in the first after Hoffman retired the first two batters on seven pitches. After Jose Abreu tripled, Hoffman walked Frazier before Yolmer Sanchez tripled and Kevan Smith lined a single up the middle.

The Rockies quickly erased most of that lead in the bottom of the first. Nolan Arenado belted his 17th home run, a two-run shot that scored Blackmon, who opened the inning with a single.

NOTES: Rockies RHP Antonio Senzatela was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque, and LHP Zac Rosscup was recalled from that club and is awaiting his Rockies debut. ... Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez was not in the lineup for the second straight game but pinch hit and struck out to end the game. ... White Sox RHP Michael Ynoa was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte after being designated for assignment Thursday and clearing waivers. ... White Sox OF Avisail Garcia's sprained right middle finger was improved. He is expected back in the lineup Sunday after missing two games. ... White Sox LHP Jose Quintana is hitless in 27 career at-bats. ... The crowd of 48,118 was the Rockies' ninth sellout of the season.