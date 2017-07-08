Washington Nationals' Stephen Strasburg hit by comebacker, exits vs. Atlanta Braves

WASHINGTON -- Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg left Saturday's home game against the Atlanta Braves shortly after he was hit by a comebacker off the bat of Nick Markakis in the third inning.

Strasburg had his shortest starting of the year as he allowed six runs (three earned) on seven hits in three innings while not recording a strikeout for the first time this year.

Strasburg was hit near his hip with a liner off the bat of Markakis, who reached on the fielder's choice as the right-hander retrieved the ball and made an off-target throw to second on a potential force for a throwing error.

He then made a few warmup pitches under the watch of manager Dusty Baker, with Strasburg electing to stay in the game.

The Nationals do not release information on possible injuries during the game so it is not immediately known if the comebacker forced Strasburg out of the game after 65 pitches or if it was the bats of the Braves, who led 6-0 after three innings.

The right-hander allowed four runs (one earned) in the third and was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the last of the third. Strasburg was named to the All-Star Game, which will be played Tuesday.