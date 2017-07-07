2017 All-Star Game: New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius snubbed despite subway charity, burrito making

July 7 (UPI) -- Shortstop Didi Gregorius is having the best season of his career, but his efforts helping people around New York City were not enough to earn him a spot in the All-Star Game.

The New York Yankees infielder finished third in the American League's Final Vote campaign. Online voting determined the last spot on each league's roster. Kanas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas won the American League nod, while Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner will join the National League. The results for the vote were announced Thursday on MLB Network.

Before the vote was announced, Gregorius used the Yankees' off day on Thursday to explore the city, helping out strangers. He went down to the subway and paid for several people to ride. He helped people navigate the city.

"#Needswipe i got you...#sirdidi4sure #belikemark," Gregorius wrote in the caption of one of his tweets.

Gregorius also took photos for tourists at New York City landmarks.

"Need your photo taken? I got u! #belikemark #sirdidi4sure #DIDIsDEEDs," he wrote.

He also gave away an umbrella on the rainy day.

"At @NYSE handing out [umbrella emoji]'s. #belikemark #sirdidi4sure #DIDIsDEEDs," he tweeted.

"Making A burrito bowl at @dostoros #belikemark #sirdidi4sure #DIDIsDEEDs," Gregorius tweeted on a video showing him making burrito bowls at the New York restaurant.

Gregorius even got on a tour bus and asked the passengers to vote for him to go to the All-Star Game.

"I interrupt your tour to bring you this special message. #belikemark #sirdidi4sure #DIDIsDEEDs," he wrote on a video of the request.

"Well, I've been swiping cards so people can be in the subway and stuff," Gregorius told MLB.com. "Bought food...a little lunch for a couple guys in Dos Toros. Taking pictures at Rockefeller Center...taking a picture of me and just the people walking around...taking picture for family groups and stuff like that."

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant placed second in National League Final Vote voting. Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was second in the American League voting, edging Gregorius.

Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon placed third in National League voting.

The 2017 MLB All-Star Game is at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Miami at Marlins Park. The Home Run Derby is planned for 8 p.m. Monday at the Miami Marlins home stadium. The Yankees shortstop picked teammate Aaron Judge to beat teammate Gary Sanchez in the derby.

"I gotta go with Judge," Gregorius told MLB.com.

Gregorius, 22, is hitting .301 with 10 home runs and 38 RBI. He has career-highs in OPS (.806) and slugging percentage (.477). The Yankees have lost four of their last five games. Gregorius was 1-for-4 with two RBI in the Yankees' 7-6 loss Wednesday to the Toronto Blue Jays.