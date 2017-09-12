California Golden Bears: Tre Watson out for season

California senior running back Tre Watson will miss the remainder of the season with an apparent right leg injury, the school announced.

Watson was injured after reeling in a screen pass late in the first quarter of Saturday's 33-20 victory over Weber State. He limped off the field on that exchange before returning in the second quarter, only to go down again after one carry.

"It's never easy, you feel for a guy like that who's put so much time and effort into the program, and we'll have his back," California coach Justin Wilcox said. "I really feel for him right now, and he'll bounce back from this, but it's never easy going through that."

Watson, who was on crutches Monday, took to social media after the announcement.

"Thank you so much all apart of Gods plan... now you guys have me for another season," Watson wrote on Twitter.

Watson rushed for 709 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Redshirt junior Patrick Laird replaced Watson and rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries against Weber State.

"Everyone knows football is kind of a next guy up thing," Laird said. "(Watson) has been super positive since I saw him after the game. ... I know he's going to bounce back."