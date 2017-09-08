Home / Sports News

NFL Injury Report: Sunday's Games

By The Sports Xchange   |   Sept. 8, 2017 at 9:45 PM
ARIZONA CARDINALS at DETROIT LIONS

ARIZONA CARDINALS

--Out: LB Deone Bucannon (ankle)

--Questionable: G Mike Iupati (tricep), DT Robert Nkemdiche (calf)

DETROIT LIONS

--Questionable: DE Ezekiel Ansah (knee), WR Kenny Golladay (ankle), T Corey Robinson (foot)

ATLANTA FALCONS at CHICAGO BEARS

ATLANTA FALCONS

--Out: RB Brian Hill (ankle)

--Questionable: T Austin Pasztor (chest)

CHICAGO BEARS

--Doubtful: CB Prince Amukamara (ankle)

--Questionable: G Kyle Long (ankle), LB Pernell McPhee (knee), WR Markus Wheaton (finger)

BALTIMORE RAVENS at CINCINNATI BENGALS

BALTIMORE RAVENS

--Out: CB Jaylen Hill (thigh)

--Doubtful: CB Sheldon Price (concussion)

CINCINNATI BENGALS

--Out: TE C.J. Uzomah (ankle), S Shawn Williams (elbow)

--Questionable: WR John Ross (knee)

CAROLINA PANTHERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

CAROLINA PANTHERS

--Out: CB Cole Luke (ankle), LB Jared Norris (groin)

--Doubtful: DT Vernon Butler (knee)

--Questionable: DE Daeshon Hall (knee), DT Kyle Love (ankle), QB Cam Newton (right shoulder), WR Curtis Samuel (ankle)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

--Questionable: TE George Kittle (hamstring), LB Aaron Lynch (back), S Jimmie Ward (hamstring)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at LOS ANGELES RAMS

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

--Out: CB Vontae Davis (groin), C Ryan Kelly (foot), QB Andrew Luck (right shoulder), WR Chester Rogers (hamstring), G Ian Silberman (lumbar)

LOS ANGELES RAMS

No Players Listed

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at HOUSTON TEXANS

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

--Out: WR Dede Westbrook (core muscle injury)

--Questionable: S Tashaun Gipson (ankle), RB T.J. Yeldon (hamstring)

HOUSTON TEXANS

--Out: RB Alfred Blue (ankle), WR Will Fuller (shoulder)

NEW YORK JETS at BUFFALO BILLS

NEW YORK JETS

--Out: TE Jordan Leggett (knee), S Rontez Miles (eye)

BUFFALO BILLS

--Out: LB Tanner Vallejo (knee), DT Jerel Worthy (concussion)

OAKLAND RAIDERS at TENNESSEE TITANS

OAKLAND RAIDERS

--Out: S Keith McGill (foot), RB Jamize Olawale (quadriceps)

--Questionable: CB Gareon Conley (shin), LB Cory James (knee), K Sebastian Janikowski (back)

TENNESSEE TITANS

--Out: CB LeShaun Sims (groin)

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at WASHINGTON REDSKINS

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

No Players Listed

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

--Questionable: LB Ryan Anderson (stinger, neck), WR Jamison Crowder (hip), C Spencer Long (knee)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

--Out: T Jerald Hawkins (knee)

--Questionable: LB Bud Dupree (shoulder)

CLEVELAND BROWNS

--Out: DE Myles Garrett (ankle)

--Questionable: DT Danny Shelton (knee)

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at GREEN BAY PACKERS

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

--Doubtful: LB Michael Wilhoite (calf)

--Questionable: DE Frank Clark (wrist), S Delano Hill (shoulder), WR Tyler Lockett (knee), RB Thomas Rawls (ankle), DT Jarran Reed (shoulder), CB Richard Sherman (thigh)

GREEN BAY PACKERS

--Out: DE Montravius Adams (foot)

--Questionable: T Bryan Bulaga (ankle)

NEW YORK GIANTS at DALLAS COWBOYS, Sunday night

NEW YORK GIANTS

--Out: LB Keenan Robinson (concussion)

--Questionable: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle)

DALLAS COWBOYS

--Out: LB Anthony Hitchens (ankle)

--Questionable: CB Jourdan Lewis (hamstring)

