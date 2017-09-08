NFL Injury Report: Sunday's Games

ARIZONA CARDINALS at DETROIT LIONS
ARIZONA CARDINALS
--Out: LB Deone Bucannon (ankle)
--Questionable: G Mike Iupati (tricep), DT Robert Nkemdiche (calf)
DETROIT LIONS
--Questionable: DE Ezekiel Ansah (knee), WR Kenny Golladay (ankle), T Corey Robinson (foot)
ATLANTA FALCONS at CHICAGO BEARS
ATLANTA FALCONS
--Out: RB Brian Hill (ankle)
--Questionable: T Austin Pasztor (chest)
CHICAGO BEARS
--Doubtful: CB Prince Amukamara (ankle)
--Questionable: G Kyle Long (ankle), LB Pernell McPhee (knee), WR Markus Wheaton (finger)
BALTIMORE RAVENS at CINCINNATI BENGALS
BALTIMORE RAVENS
--Out: CB Jaylen Hill (thigh)
--Doubtful: CB Sheldon Price (concussion)
CINCINNATI BENGALS
--Out: TE C.J. Uzomah (ankle), S Shawn Williams (elbow)
--Questionable: WR John Ross (knee)
CAROLINA PANTHERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
CAROLINA PANTHERS
--Out: CB Cole Luke (ankle), LB Jared Norris (groin)
--Doubtful: DT Vernon Butler (knee)
--Questionable: DE Daeshon Hall (knee), DT Kyle Love (ankle), QB Cam Newton (right shoulder), WR Curtis Samuel (ankle)
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
--Questionable: TE George Kittle (hamstring), LB Aaron Lynch (back), S Jimmie Ward (hamstring)
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at LOS ANGELES RAMS
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
--Out: CB Vontae Davis (groin), C Ryan Kelly (foot), QB Andrew Luck (right shoulder), WR Chester Rogers (hamstring), G Ian Silberman (lumbar)
LOS ANGELES RAMS
No Players Listed
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at HOUSTON TEXANS
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
--Out: WR Dede Westbrook (core muscle injury)
--Questionable: S Tashaun Gipson (ankle), RB T.J. Yeldon (hamstring)
HOUSTON TEXANS
--Out: RB Alfred Blue (ankle), WR Will Fuller (shoulder)
NEW YORK JETS at BUFFALO BILLS
NEW YORK JETS
--Out: TE Jordan Leggett (knee), S Rontez Miles (eye)
BUFFALO BILLS
--Out: LB Tanner Vallejo (knee), DT Jerel Worthy (concussion)
OAKLAND RAIDERS at TENNESSEE TITANS
OAKLAND RAIDERS
--Out: S Keith McGill (foot), RB Jamize Olawale (quadriceps)
--Questionable: CB Gareon Conley (shin), LB Cory James (knee), K Sebastian Janikowski (back)
TENNESSEE TITANS
--Out: CB LeShaun Sims (groin)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at WASHINGTON REDSKINS
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
No Players Listed
WASHINGTON REDSKINS
--Questionable: LB Ryan Anderson (stinger, neck), WR Jamison Crowder (hip), C Spencer Long (knee)
PITTSBURGH STEELERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
--Out: T Jerald Hawkins (knee)
--Questionable: LB Bud Dupree (shoulder)
CLEVELAND BROWNS
--Out: DE Myles Garrett (ankle)
--Questionable: DT Danny Shelton (knee)
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at GREEN BAY PACKERS
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
--Doubtful: LB Michael Wilhoite (calf)
--Questionable: DE Frank Clark (wrist), S Delano Hill (shoulder), WR Tyler Lockett (knee), RB Thomas Rawls (ankle), DT Jarran Reed (shoulder), CB Richard Sherman (thigh)
GREEN BAY PACKERS
--Out: DE Montravius Adams (foot)
--Questionable: T Bryan Bulaga (ankle)
NEW YORK GIANTS at DALLAS COWBOYS, Sunday night
NEW YORK GIANTS
--Out: LB Keenan Robinson (concussion)
--Questionable: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle)
DALLAS COWBOYS
--Out: LB Anthony Hitchens (ankle)
--Questionable: CB Jourdan Lewis (hamstring)