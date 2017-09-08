NFL Injury Report: Sunday's Games

Cleveland Indians shut down Baltimore Orioles for 16th straight win

8 minutes ago ago

CLEVELAND -- Edwin Encarnacion belted a three-run home run in the first inning, while Mike Clevinger pitched six scoreless innings and combined with three relievers on a four-hit shutout as the Cleveland Indians won their team-record 16th game in a row, beating the Baltimore Orioles 5-0 on Friday night at Progressive Field.