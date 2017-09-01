Indianapolis Colts: Andrew Luck likely out Week 1, Jim Irsay says

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck could remain on the sidelines when the regular season begins Sept. 10.

Owner Jim Irsay said Luck, who hasn't played or practiced this preseason while recovering from shoulder surgery in the offseason, is likely out for the Week 1 game at Los Angeles against the Rams.

"The timetable is more up to the football gods," Irsay said.

General manager Chris Ballard, who is in his first season at the helm, indicated Luck would likely be activated from the physically unable to perform list to allow him to return to practice. If Luck remained on the PUP list at the start of the regular season he would be required to miss six weeks.

Coach Chuck Pagano maintains there is still a chance for Luck to play for the Colts Week 1, Irsay sounded as if the Colts would keep the bridle on Luck in the name of protecting their franchise quarterback.

Luck was placed on the PUP list in July.

Irsay said there have been no physical setbacks for Luck, who initially followed medical advice to rehab his shoulder injury. When that failed, he opted for surgery to repair a chronic problem that first cropped up in 2015.