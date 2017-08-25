Michael Vick hired as FOX studio analyst

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will work for FOX Sports as a studio analyst this season.

The network will formally announce Sunday that Vick will serve as a studio analyst for "FOX NFL Kickoff," the show that leads into "FOX NFL Sunday," according to USA Today Sports. The 37-year-old Vick will also make regular appearances on FS1 studio shows as part of his new job.

"I'm very excited," Vick told USA Today in a phone interview Friday. "Over the last seven or eight months, I've done a lot of interviews, and I think I've gotten better as I've been put in those situations more often. Things really came together (with FOX) over the last couple months. They have shows that I have always watched and admired. My friends and family are thankful and proud of me."

Vick was the No. 1 overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2001 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. His tenure in Atlanta ended in disgrace when he was arrested for running a dog-fighting operation. He spent 21 months in federal prison for the crime.

In February, Vick announced he was retired from the NFL after not playing in 2016.

FOX executives see Vick's potential as a broadcaster.

"He was obviously an outstanding player, but we feel he has an incredibly bright future as an analyst," John Entz, FOX Sports president of production and executive producer, said in an email to USA Today. "He has stayed close to the game and has many relationships with today's current coaches and players. We feel he can bring a truly unique perspective that intrigues and engages our viewers."

Vick appeared on one of FS1's studio shows, "Speak For Yourself," in July when he said free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick should "cut his hair" and "just go clean-cut" to alter his image. Vick later apologized for his comments.

Kaepernick made headlines last season with the San Francisco 49ers when he kneeled during the national anthem to protest injustices against African Americans and minorities in America. He opted out of his contract in March and became free agent, but no team has signed him for the 2017 season.

Vick spent six seasons with the Falcons and displayed superb running ability with a strong but often erratic arm. He threw for 71 touchdowns, rushed for 21, and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection before the dog-fighting conviction.

Vick returned to the NFL in 2009 and played five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before backup stints with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Vick passed for 22,464 yards and 133 touchdowns against 88 interceptions during 13 NFL seasons. He added 6,109 yards and 36 rushing touchdowns.

"I think I'm ready for it," Vick told USA Today when asked if he is ready for every on-camera statement to be scrutinized by fans. "I have already been through that during my career and have had a lot of practice doing interviews. You have to be careful because anything you say can go viral.

"I have never criticized guys, but I will be critical. Great players understand that. I've seen the reactions from my teammates watching shows in the team lounge when they disagree with something. I'm a credible guy and I think people will respect that."