Dallas Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott expected to attend suspension appeal hearing

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott plans to attend his six-game suspension appeal hearing at NFL headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

Stephen Jones, the Cowboys' executive vice president and CEO, confirmed to reporters Friday that Elliott will not be at practice on Monday and Tuesday to prepare for the appeal hearing.

Jones told ESPN that the Cowboys will not make a filing on Elliott's behalf but the team will have a representative at the hearing.

Arbitrator Harold Henderson, who was appointed by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to hear the appeal, has denied a request from Elliott's representatives to make his accuser, former girlfriend Tiffany Thompson, available to testify , according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

In addition, Henderson will not allow the league to use notes it compiled during an interview with the accuser as part of its case during the appeal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Forensic evidence obtained by the league during its investigation will be allowed to be presented.

The 22-year-old Elliott was suspended by the NFL on Aug. 11 for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. The ban stems from the league's 13 month-long investigation into domestic violence accusations made against Elliott by his former girlfriend.

Elliott is accused by Thompson of five domestic assault incidents in July 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. Elliott denied the allegations and was never charged or arrested.

The suspension is scheduled to begin Sept. 2 and Elliott is eligible to return to the Cowboys' roster on Oct. 23, one day after the team's Week 7 road game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Elliott is coming off a sensational season in which he rushed for a Cowboys rookie-record 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns. He led the NFL in rushing yards.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Thursday the team is "leaning" toward playing Elliott against the Oakland Raiders at AT&T Stadium in a preseason game Saturday night.

Garrett said the plan would be to give Elliott a similar number of snaps that he had in last year's dress rehearsal game against Seattle. In that contest, Elliott took 14 snaps and finished with 48 rushing yards on seven carries.