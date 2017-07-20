Arizona Diamondbacks: J.D. Martinez day-to-day after getting hurt in debut

CINCINNATI -- J.D. Martinez left his Arizona Diamondbacks debut in the fourth inning Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park with a contusion after being hit on the left hand by a pitch from Cincinnati Reds right-hander Tim Adleman.

X-rays were negative, and Martinez is listed as day-to-day.

"Based on what (trainer) Ken (Crenshaw) and the medical team has said, we feel like we're in pretty good shape," D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. "We'll see how it feels tomorrow. I took a deep breath. We're very excited to have J.D. here and thankful that it worked out."

Martinez, acquired from the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night in exchange for three minor league infielders, joined his new team earlier Tuesday. He was hit on the hand while striking out for the second straight at-bat to begin his Diamondbacks career.

Martinez initially had difficulty squeezing the hand after being hit and was attended to by Crenshaw before walking off the field, although he did lobby to remain in the game.

"I didn't like what I saw and neither did Ken," Lovullo said. "A bruise had already formed. For precautionary reasons, we decided to take him out of the game."

Daniel Descalso replaced Martinez in right field and in the fifth spot in the batting order in a game Arizona eventually lost 4-3 in 11 innings.

In 57 games this season for the Tigers, Martinez batted .305 with 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 39 RBIs. He was acquired from the Tigers in exchange for Dawel Lugo, Sergio Alcantara and Jose King.

Martinez began his career in Houston and spent the past four seasons in Detroit, where he batted .300 with 99 homers, 285 RBIs and a .551 slugging percentage in 458 games. He was widely considered the best position player on the market leading up to the July trade deadline, and is expected to bolster Arizona's postseason hopes.