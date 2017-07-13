MLB notebook: Chicago Cubs acquire Jose Quintana from Chicago White Sox

Jose Quintana is headed across town after a trade Thursday sent the left-handed starter from the Chicago White Sox to the Cubs in exchange for four prospects.

Quintana is under team control until 2020 at a team-friendly contract that includes $8.85 million in 2018, and team options in 2019 ($10.5 million) and 2020 ($11.5 million).

In return for Quintana, a steady frontline starter who should bring consistency to a shaky Cubs' rotation, the White Sox landed outfielder Eloy Jimenez, the No. 5 prospect in baseball according to Baseball America's midseason rankings, right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease, first baseman Matt Rose and infielder Bryant Flete.

The deal between Chicago teams is the 15th in the teams' history and first since 2006, when the White Sox sent left-handed reliever Neal Cotts to the North Side.

Quintana, 28, is 4-8 with a 4.49 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 18 starts this season, his sixth with the White Sox. Quintana has gone 50-54 with a 3.51 ERA and 890 strikeouts in 172 career games (169 starts) after being signed as a minor league free agent on Nov. 11, 2011.

--The Tampa Bay Rays placed outfielder Colby Rasmus on the restricted list, and he is not expected to play again this season, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Rasmus has had physical problems recently, and the Times reported Rasmus has decided to "step away" from baseball.

Rasmus, 30, had surgery to repair his left hip labrum and his core muscle last offseason. However, the hip still bothered him in spring training and he began the season on the disabled list. He played his first game of the season on May 2, but went back on the disabled list on June 23.

Rasmus is hitting .281 with nine homers while playing in 37 games this season. Last season he hit .206 with 15 homers.

--The St. Louis Cardinals activated second baseman Kolten Wong and left-handed reliever Kevin Siegrist from the 10-day disabled list.

Wong missed the previous 24 games with a right triceps strain. He is batting .301 with one homer and 19 RBIs in 47 games.

Siegrist was sidelined for 17 games due to a cervical spine sprain. He is 1-1 with a 4.94 ERA in 31 appearances.

The roster openings were created Sunday when infielder Alex Mejia and right-hander Luke Weaver were optioned to Triple-A Memphis.

--The New York Yankees acquired first baseman Garrett Cooper from the Milwaukee Brewers for left-handed reliever Tyler Webb.

Cooper promptly was assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He has yet to appear in the majors, although that may be a matter of time with New York's pressing need at first base.

The 26-year-old Cooper was batting .365 with 17 homers and 82 RBIs in 75 games with the Brewers' Triple-A affiliate in Colorado Springs of the Pacific Coast League. He led all Triple-A players in batting average and doubles (29) and was second in the Pacific Coast League in RBIs.

Webb, who faced the Brewers twice last week, has yet to record a decision with a 4.50 ERA in seven appearances this season with the Yankees. The 26-year-old owns a 15-14 record with a 3.45 ERA in 150 games over five minor league seasons with the organization.

--An appeals court ruled that a committee of Major League Baseball owners and executives can determine the amount of rights fees the Washington Nationals can earn from television broadcasts of their games.

The Nationals labeled the decision as "a major legal victory."

Washington has been embroiled in a long-running dispute with the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, which is super-majority owned and controlled by the Baltimore Orioles. The network was established in March 2005 after the Montreal Expos relocated to the American capital and became the Nationals, thereby moving into the Orioles' exclusive broadcast territory since 1972.

In Thursday's decision, the Appellate Division ruled that MASN and the Orioles are bound by the contractual commitment they made to have rights fees disputes arbitrated before Major League Baseball's Revenue Sharing Definitions Committee. This will allow the Nationals to proceed to a new arbitration before the RSDC of the rights fees for 2012-2016, as well as an arbitration to determine the fees for the forthcoming five-year period of 2017-2021. The disputed totals exceed more than $100 million for each of these five-year periods.