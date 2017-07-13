Boston Red Sox release Jhonny Peralta from minor league contract

The Boston Red Sox released infielder Jhonny Peralta from his minor league contract on Thursday.

Peralta signed with the Red Sox three weeks ago after he was released by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Peralta did not do much during his brief time at Triple-A Pawtucket, hitting just .200 with two homers in 10 games.

He was hitting .204 with no homers in 21 games with the Cardinals this season before being released.

This may be the end of the line for the 35-year-old Peralta, who named to the All-Star Game for the third time in 2015, when he hit .275 with 17 homers.

The Cardinals are responsible for the remainder of his $10 million salary this season.