Home / Sports News

Boston Red Sox release Jhonny Peralta from minor league contract

By The Sports Xchange   |   July 13, 2017 at 8:44 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The Boston Red Sox released infielder Jhonny Peralta from his minor league contract on Thursday.

Peralta signed with the Red Sox three weeks ago after he was released by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Peralta did not do much during his brief time at Triple-A Pawtucket, hitting just .200 with two homers in 10 games.

He was hitting .204 with no homers in 21 games with the Cardinals this season before being released.

This may be the end of the line for the 35-year-old Peralta, who named to the All-Star Game for the third time in 2015, when he hit .275 with 17 homers.

The Cardinals are responsible for the remainder of his $10 million salary this season.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more news from UPI.com
Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Conor McGregor says Floyd Mayweather 'can't read' in latest press conference blowout Conor McGregor says Floyd Mayweather 'can't read' in latest press conference blowout
NFL legend Chad Johnson donates cash to girls track team, daughter breaks record NFL legend Chad Johnson donates cash to girls track team, daughter breaks record
2017 MLB Trade Deadline Rumors: Which players may be on the move soon? 2017 MLB Trade Deadline Rumors: Which players may be on the move soon?
Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons snipes nine straight 3-pointers Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons snipes nine straight 3-pointers
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto, Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw exchange praise Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto, Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw exchange praise