MLB roundup: Jesus Aguilar's 7 RBIs help Milwaukee Brewers belt New York Yankees

NEW YORK -- Jesus Aguilar hit a tiebreaking grand slam with two outs in the top of the seventh inning and tied a franchise record with seven RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers overcame five errors in a 9-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday.

Aguilar produced the 11th game in franchise history with seven RBIs and the first since Ryan Braun on Aug. 6, 2016, at Arizona. He hit a two-run homer off Jordan Montgomery in the fourth and then drove in the tying and go-ahead runs off Tyler Clippard (1-5).

Aaron Judge hit his 30th homer to give the Yankees a 4-2 lead in the fifth after the delay. The right fielder broke a tie with Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio for the most by a rookie in franchise history.

Astros 12, Blue jays 2

TORONTO -- George Springer hit two home runs and matched a career best with five RBIs, Charlie Morton pitched six strong innings and Houston defeated Toronto.

Springer's four hits included a three-run homer and a solo blast. He became the first leadoff hitter to hit 27 home runs before the All-Star break in major league history. Carlos Correa added a two-run homer and Evan Gattis had a solo shot for the Astros (59-28), who gained a split in the first two games of the four-game series with their win.

Troy Tulowitzki and Ezequiel Carrera hit solo homers for Toronto. Morton (6-3), starting for the first time since May 24 because of a right lat strain, allowed four hits, two walks and one run. Aaron Sanchez (0-2) allowed seven hits, four walks and eight runs (five earned) in 1 2/3 innings in his first start since May 19.

Nationals 5, Braves 4 (10)

WASHINGTON -- Daniel Murphy hit an RBI single to left field with one out in the 10th inning as Washington rallied to defeat Atlanta.

Murphy's hit scored Adrian Sanchez, who led off the inning with a single for his first big league hit. He went to third on a single to right field by Ryan Zimmerman. The winning pitcher was Matt Albers (5-1), who got a double play in the top of the 10th inning, while former Washington lefty Ian Krol (1-2) was saddled with the loss.

The Nationals tied the game at 4 with three runs in the ninth inning as Braves manager Brian Snitker was ejected for arguing balls and strikes. Murphy and Anthony Rendon had RBI singles and Matt Wieters drove in the tying run with a sacrifice fly off closer Jim Johnson. Freddie Freeman went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs for the Braves.

Red Sox 8, Rays 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Drew Pomeranz gave up two runs in six innings and Boston tagged Tampa Bay starter Jake Odorizzi for a season-high seven runs before he left in the fifth inning.

Boston's Dustin Pedroia had a two-run home run, extending Odorizzi's streak to 13 starts giving up at least one home run, a team record and matching the longest in the majors this season.

Tampa Bay got a solo home run by Steven Souza, his 17th, matching a career high, to pull within 7-3 in the seventh against reliever Heath Hembree. Boston got a solo home run from Hanley Ramirez -- his 13th -- off reliever Adam Kolarek to tack on a late run.

Indians 11, Tigers 2

CLEVELAND -- Carlos Carrasco struck out 11 in seven innings and Lonnie Chisenhall and Bradley Zimmer homered as Cleveland beat Detroit.

It's the second consecutive 11-2 victory by the Indians. They beat San Diego on Thursday by the same score. Zimmer and Francisco Lindor each had three hits, and Michael Brantley had four RBIs as the Cleveland offense erupted for the third consecutive game. The Indians have collected 44 hits in the last three games.

Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez reached a milestone when he singled in the first inning for the 2,000th hit of his career. Carrasco (10-3) allowed two runs and nine hits with 11 strikeouts and Detroit starter Jordan Zimmermann (5-7) gave up five runs and eight hits in three innings.

Mets 6, Cardinals 5

ST. LOUIS -- Jacob deGrom survived a home run barrage by St. Louis and won his fifth straight start as New York posted a narrow victory.

Working seven innings, deGrom (9-3) gave up eight hits and four runs -- all on solo homers. He walked none and struck out five in winning for the first time in three career starts at Busch Stadium. National League All-Star Carlos Martinez (6-8) gave up five runs in five innings for the second straight start. Martinez allowed seven hits, walked three and struck out four.

Jay Bruce went 3-for-5 with a double and homer for New York (39-45), while T.J. Rivera drove in two runs. His seventh-inning double plated Asdrubal Cabrera, who reached on an error by second baseman Matt Carpenter, with what turned out to be the winning run.

Cubs 6, Pirates 1

CHICAGO -- Kris Bryant went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a triple and a single for Chicago against Pittsburgh in the opener of a three-game weekend series.

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo got in on the fun with his team-leading 20th homer of the season. Carl Edwards Jr. (3-1) struck out three, walked two and didn't allow a hit over 1 2/3 innings of relief to earn the victory.

Pirates starter Trevor Williams (3-4) took the loss in a 3 2/3 inning outing while Andrew McCutchen paced Pittsburgh with a 3-for-4 afternoon plus a walk.

Rangers 10, Angels 0

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Cole Hamels was dominant and so was the Texas offense as the Rangers pounded Los Angeles.

The victory gave the Rangers consecutive wins for the first time since June 24-25 and they reached double figures in runs for just the second time since June 23. The Angels have dropped four of their last five games and six of eight.

Hamels (4-0) pitched 7 2/3 shutout innings, allowing just three singles and matched his season high with six strikeouts. He got all the offensive support he'd need in the first inning as the Rangers jumped on Los Angeles starter Ricky Nolasco (4-10) for three runs. Rougned Odor's RBI single gave Texas its first run and Jonathan Lucroy followed with a two-run double to left.

Rockies 12, White Sox 4

DENVER -- Colorado scored four runs in the first inning and added two more in the second while pounding Chicago.

The four-run first was the Rockies' biggest inning since they scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth on June 18 to beat San Francisco. The victory was just fourth in 16 games for the Rockies, who had averaged 3.2 runs per game during their 3-12 slide and matched their season high in runs scored.

DJ LeMahieu, Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado, who had three hits and five RBIs, homered for the Rockies, who added to the road misery of White Sox starter Derek Holland. Blackmon had three hits, as did Gerardo Parra, who was reinstated Friday from the 10-disabled list after missing 28 games.

Twins 7, Orioles 6

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kennys Vargas had three hits and drove in two runs in his return from the minors, Eddie Rosario added three hits and the Minnesota bullpen supplied 6 1/3 scoreless innings in a comeback win over Baltimore.

Vargas returned from Triple-A Rochester after Joe Mauer went on the disabled list with back issues and hammered two balls off the outfield wall, including a two-run double in the go-ahead fifth inning.

After rallying from a 6-0 deficit, Minnesota has now won all five games against Baltimore this season. Rookie Trevor Hildenberger (1-0) picked up his first major league win with 2 1/3 innings in relief of starter Felix Jorge. Brandon Kintzler, named an All-Star earlier in the day, finished off his American League-leading 24th save in 27 chances.

Padres 4, Phillies 3

PHILADELPHIA -- Austin Hedges' sacrifice fly in the ninth inning lifted the San Diego over Philadelphia.

Hedges also hit a solo homer and Jose Pirela got the scoring underway in the first inning with a homer to left, his fourth of the season for the Padres

San Diego starter Clayton Richard had limited his opponents to five hits and one run in six innings before the storm forced the Padres to go to the bullpen. Brandon Mauer pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 18th save of the year.

Dodgers 4, Royals 1

LOS ANGELES -- Yasiel Puig hit his 16th home run and Chase Utley drove in the 1,000th run of his career as Los Angeles won a battle of hot teams by beating Kansas City.

The Dodgers are 24-4 in their last 28 and an audacious 37-11 at home. While the loss snapped the Royals' four-game win streak, they have still won six of their last eight and are 18-7 in their last 25 games, moving from a 10-20 start into contention in the American League Central.

Puig slugged a 2-2 slider by starter Jason Hammel halfway up the left-field bleachers in the sixth inning to give the Dodgers a 3-1 lead. In the eighth, Joc Pederson doubled and Utley, 38 and in his 15th season, drilled a double to right-center to drive in the landmark RBI. He becomes the ninth active player with 1,000 career RBIs, joining Albert Pujols, Adrian Beltre, Miguel Cabrera, Carlos Beltran, Matt Holliday, Adrian Gonzalez, Robinson Cano and Victor Martinez.

Diamondbacks 6, Reds 3

PHOENIX -- Right-hander Zack Greinke threw seven scoreless innings to continue his home dominance and Paul Goldschmidt hit his 20th homer in Arizona's victory over Cincinnati.

Greinke (11-4) gave up four hits and struck out seven while improving to 9-0 with a 2.41 ERA in 11 starts at home this season. He walked one and also singled in a run. The Diamondbacks extended the best start in franchise history while breaking a three-game losing streak after being swept by the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers earlier in the week. Arizona is 33-13 at Chase Field, the second-best home record in the majors.

All-Star Joey Votto hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning off T.J. McFarland and Scott Schebler added a bases-empty homer off Jake Barrett with two outs for the Reds.

Mariners 7, Athletics 2

SEATTLE -- Nelson Cruz hit his 300th career home run and drove in five runs as Seattle snapped an eight-game home losing streak with a victory against Oakland.

Cruz hit run-scoring singles in his first two at-bats, then cranked a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning off A's reliever Liam Hendriks. James Paxton (7-3) allowed just two runs on two hits in seven innings and struck out nine. The left-hander won his second straight decision after a three-game losing streak.

Oakland's Sean Manaea (7-5) nearly matched Paxton, leaving after seven innings with his team trailing 3-2. The left-hander, who was 6-1 with a 2.84 ERA in nine starts, allowed three runs on eight hits. He walked one and struck out three.

Marlins 6, Giants 1

SAN FRANCISCO -- Dan Straily took a shutout into the ninth inning and Giancarlo Stanton got a 16-hit attack rolling with a two-run homer in the first inning, sending Miami to a 6-1 victory over San Francisco.

Dee Gordon had four hits and J.T. Realmuto three, including a solo homer, as the Marlins evened their record at 4-4 on a 10-game trip. The loss snapped the Giants' three-game home winning streak.

Straily (7-4) pitched into the ninth inning for the first time in 94 career starts, before surrendering a solo home run to Denard Span with one out that ended the shutout bid. He struck out three and did not walk a batter en route to his third consecutive win.