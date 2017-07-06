Minnesota Twins use six-run inning to top Baltimore Orioles

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins scored six runs in the third inning, and Jose Berrios pitched six innings as Minnesota beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 on Thursday.

Miguel Sano, Max Kepler and Eduardo Escobar each had run-scoring hits in the big frame against Baltimore's Dylan Bundy. Escobar had two hits in the game, including a two-run triple, as Minnesota won for the third time in four home games following a disappointing end to its recent road trip.

Berrios (8-2) recovered from back-to-back tough outings to beat the Orioles for the second time this season. He allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out four.

Brandon Kintzler notched his 23rd save in 26 chances.

The Twins have won each of the teams' four meetings this season.

Mark Trumbo hit a two-run homer, but Baltimore left the bases loaded twice and stranded 10 baserunners.

Bundy (8-8) had another difficult outing in his last start before the All-Star break. He gave up six runs, five hits and two walks while striking out four in five innings. Over his past six starts, Bundy has surrendered 27 earned runs in 31 1/3 innings.

Trumbo's homer opened the scoring in the second inning. Adam Jones reached after first baseman Sano couldn't handle a routine throw from shortstop Jorge Polanco on a ground ball. Trumbo followed with a towering shot to straightaway center field for his 13th homer of the season.

In the third, Trumbo grounded out, leaving the bases loaded. Minnesota took advantage in the bottom of the inning with its own bases-loaded situation.

Sano lined an RBI single to right field and Kepler followed with a two-run single to left. Escobar plated two more runs with a triple off the right-field wall that caromed away from right fielder Seth Smith. The sixth run of the inning scored on Polanco's fielder's choice.

Baltimore got a run back in the fourth on Paul Janish's run-scoring groundout to make it 6-3.

NOTES: Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer was out of the lineup for the second straight night due to back spasms. Manager Paul Molitor wasn't sure when Mauer would be ready to return. ... Baltimore called up INF Johnny Giavotella from Triple-A Norfolk. He took the roster spot vacated when LHP Jayson Aquino was optioned following Wednesday's game. INF David Washington was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Giavotella. ... Molitor said the MRI for LHP Hector Santiago came back "fairly clean" and Santiago is just dealing with inflammation. Santiago went on the disabled list Wednesday with upper thoracic back pain. RHP Felix Jorge will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester to start Friday in place of Santiago. ... RHP Chris Tillman is expected to be activated from the paternity list Saturday, but Orioles manager Buck Showalter wasn't sure if Tillman would start Saturday. ... Orioles DH Chris Davis (right oblique strain) is expected to take live batting practice before Friday's game.