Bayern Munich signs James Rodriguez on loan from Real Madrid

July 11 (UPI) -- Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich agreed on a transfer Tuesday for Colombian star James Rodriguez.

Rodriguez joins the German club on a two-year loan until June 30, 2019. Bayern Munich has the option to buy Rodriguez's contract.

The 25-year-old was the leading scorer, with six goals, at the 2014 World Cup. Rodriguez won the UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup twice and La Liga once in the last three years. The midfielder has logged 36 goals and 41 assists in 111 appearances for Real.

"We're delighted we've been able to complete this transfer. Signing James Rodríguez was our coach Carlo Ancelotti's biggest wish, following their successful spell working together in Madrid," FC Bayern Munich AG chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a team statement. "James is a very versatile player. He's a goal scorer himself, he sets up a lot of goals and on top of that he's great from set-pieces. There's no question that this transfer further increases the quality in our team."

Queridos madridistas me embarga la gratitud, 3 años maravillosos vistiendo con orgullo esta camiseta. Llevo en el corazón su cariño. Éxitos. pic.twitter.com/vD5byXisIz — James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) July 11, 2017

Rodriguez will be available for the squad on Sunday night during its 12-day preseason tour of China and Singapore. He turns 26 years old on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich's 2019 option to buy Rodriguez is about $39.8 million, according to Marca. He has an annual loan fee of about $5.6 million. Rodriguez joined Real in 2014.

"Dear Madridistas, gratitude overwhelms me. 3 wonderful years proudly wearing this shirt. In my heart, affection. Successes," Rodriguez tweeted Tuesday afternoon.