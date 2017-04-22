Home / Sports News / Soccer

Suspended Tim Howard won't take full responsibility for actions

By Alex Butler   |   April 22, 2017 at 2:00 PM
| License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Colorado Rapids goalie Tim Howard responded Friday to his three-game suspension with a statement on Facebook. He was banned after yelling profanities and an altercation with a fan.

But Howard didn't take full responsibility for his actions during the 3-1 road loss on April 9 to Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park.

"I want to begin by saying I am genuinely sorry for my behavior in Kansas City and I want to apologize to my fans," Howard wrote in the statement. "I let myself get too worked up after being provoked and said some things I shouldn't have. I am at fault and certainly not a victim in this incident."

"With that being said, I feel compelled to elaborate a bit more based upon the responses of others. After reviewing the incident in Kansas City, my league and my team chose to admonish me and suspend me for almost 10% of the season, but they did not say a word about the fan's antagonistic behavior or the negligent security. While I regret my reaction and understand the need to take action on their part, I am surprised and concerned that the full context of the incident wasn't considered and responsibility wasn't shared."

A security camera spotted the USMNT goalie shouting obscenities at a fan in the crowd during the game. After the game he was confronted by another fan, before he grabbed the fan's arm.

"We all want passionate fans but there is a line that shouldn't be crossed," Howard said. "It is not ok for an apparently drunk fan to get inches away from an athlete's face and yell obscenities at them. While I should have controlled my reaction, I want to make it clear that I have never been put into a situation like that until Kansas City. I'm not a security expert, so don't know the details of how a fan could get so close, but it was not the norm and not right."

Howard's sentiment was also shared by the MLS players union, which issued a statement after his suspension. The union's statement specified that Howard was "not the only one involved" and referenced the league's fan code of conduct.

"I am not saying I want censorship of fans or security policing against passion, but we all deserve a fan-friendly and safe environment. I don't mind – and even enjoy – a bit of verbal jousting with fans but I don't want to be taunted for my race or my disability (Tourette Syndrome), which didn't happen specifically in Kansas City but happens very often. I want security to keep fans at enough of a distance that a physical confrontation is impossible."

Howard also asked the MLS, Sporting Kansas City, and his own team to review fan-athlete interactions.

"I am convinced that instructing athletes to "endure all, respond to none" is not the right answer. While re-stating one more time my own fault in this matter, I urge MLS, Sporting Kansas City, the Colorado Rapids and sports institutions in general to review fan-athlete interactions – both what is permitted and how that is supervised," Howard wrote.

The Rapids face Minnesota United at 6 p.m. Sunday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more news from UPI.com
Related UPI Stories
share with facebook
share with twitter
Trending Stories
Atlanta Falcons sign Taylor Gabriel to one-year pact Atlanta Falcons sign Taylor Gabriel to one-year pact
Buffalo Bills have Monday deadline for Mike Gillislee signing Buffalo Bills have Monday deadline for Mike Gillislee signing
Tight end Julius Thomas set to ball for Miami Dolphins after 'best' offseason Tight end Julius Thomas set to ball for Miami Dolphins after 'best' offseason
Several teams looking to trade out of top five in NFL Draft Several teams looking to trade out of top five in NFL Draft
Days numbered for Giants, Beckham 2018 contract option Days numbered for Giants, Beckham 2018 contract option