Suspended Tim Howard won't take full responsibility for actions

April 22 (UPI) -- Colorado Rapids goalie Tim Howard responded Friday to his three-game suspension with a statement on Facebook. He was banned after yelling profanities and an altercation with a fan.

But Howard didn't take full responsibility for his actions during the 3-1 road loss on April 9 to Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park.

"I want to begin by saying I am genuinely sorry for my behavior in Kansas City and I want to apologize to my fans," Howard wrote in the statement. "I let myself get too worked up after being provoked and said some things I shouldn't have. I am at fault and certainly not a victim in this incident."

"With that being said, I feel compelled to elaborate a bit more based upon the responses of others. After reviewing the incident in Kansas City, my league and my team chose to admonish me and suspend me for almost 10% of the season, but they did not say a word about the fan's antagonistic behavior or the negligent security. While I regret my reaction and understand the need to take action on their part, I am surprised and concerned that the full context of the incident wasn't considered and responsibility wasn't shared."

A security camera spotted the USMNT goalie shouting obscenities at a fan in the crowd during the game. After the game he was confronted by another fan, before he grabbed the fan's arm.

"We all want passionate fans but there is a line that shouldn't be crossed," Howard said. "It is not ok for an apparently drunk fan to get inches away from an athlete's face and yell obscenities at them. While I should have controlled my reaction, I want to make it clear that I have never been put into a situation like that until Kansas City. I'm not a security expert, so don't know the details of how a fan could get so close, but it was not the norm and not right."

Howard's sentiment was also shared by the MLS players union, which issued a statement after his suspension. The union's statement specified that Howard was "not the only one involved" and referenced the league's fan code of conduct.

"I am not saying I want censorship of fans or security policing against passion, but we all deserve a fan-friendly and safe environment. I don't mind – and even enjoy – a bit of verbal jousting with fans but I don't want to be taunted for my race or my disability (Tourette Syndrome), which didn't happen specifically in Kansas City but happens very often. I want security to keep fans at enough of a distance that a physical confrontation is impossible."

Howard also asked the MLS, Sporting Kansas City, and his own team to review fan-athlete interactions.

"I am convinced that instructing athletes to "endure all, respond to none" is not the right answer. While re-stating one more time my own fault in this matter, I urge MLS, Sporting Kansas City, the Colorado Rapids and sports institutions in general to review fan-athlete interactions – both what is permitted and how that is supervised," Howard wrote.

The Rapids face Minnesota United at 6 p.m. Sunday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.