Former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Bill White dies at 77

Former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Bill White, who played in six NHL All-Star games, has died at age 77.

The team released a statement Monday on the passing of White.

"The Chicago Blackhawks organization extends its thoughts and heartfelt condolences to Bill White's family as we mourn his loss," the statement said. "He will be remembered as a leader, generous teammate and tough player to play against. His energetic style helped the Blackhawks see great success during his tenure with the team."

White played with the Blackhawks from 1969-76 and spent a total of nine seasons in the NHL. He scored 30 goals and tallied 149 assists with the Blackhawks and played for Team Canada in the 1972 Summit Series.

White appeared in six consecutive All-Star Games (1969-74) and helped the Blackhawks reach the playoffs in all seven of his seasons in Chicago. He scored 50 goals with 215 assists in 604 career NHL games.

White began his NHL career at age 28 with the expansion of the Los Angeles Kings in 1967 after playing in the American Hockey League, receiving his break when the league expanded from six to 12 teams.

White served as head coach of the Blackhawks for the final 46 games of the 1976-77 season. He compiled a 16-24-6 record.