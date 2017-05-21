Nashville Predators' Ryan Johansen has surgery for acute compartment syndrome

Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen is recovering from emergency surgery after he suffered a serious left thigh injury during Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

An update from the Predators on Sunday indicated the seriousness of Johansen's condition before the procedure and identified the injury as acute compartment syndrome.

The 24-year-old Johansen is out for the remainder of the playoffs. His recovery is expected to take two to three months.

According to Medscape, acute compartment syndrome occurs when the tissue pressure within a closed muscle compartment exceeds the perfusion pressure and results in muscle and nerve ischemia. It typically occurs after a traumatic event, most commonly a fracture.

"On Thursday, Ryan Johansen was treated for an acute compartment syndrome of the left thigh," Predators general manager David Poile said in a statement. "Rapid diagnosis and treatment are critical to prevent complications.

"His symptoms developed shortly after the end of Game 4 in Nashville, and as they progressed, he was diagnosed, transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and had surgery performed by head team physician Dr. Jed Kuhn within two hours of his diagnosis. As a result, he had no permanent injury to his muscle, nerves or blood vessels and we expect a full and complete recovery."

It's uncertain when Johansen suffered the injury, but he managed to finish the game.

"At some point, Ryan sustained an injury, was able to make it through the game," Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. "And then upon further assessment, had to move on from there with the doctors."

Johansen was leading the team with 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in the playoffs. The Predators are up 3-2 in the best-of-seven series after winning Game 5 on Saturday at Anaheim.

"I am forever thankful for the support and well wishes I have received the past few days," Johansen tweeted. "Feeling much better now."

During the regular season, Johansen collected 14 goals and 47 assists to tie for the team lead with 61 points while playing in all 82 regular-season games.

Johansen has scored 101 goals and set up 187 others in 433 career games with Columbus and Nashville since being selected by the Blue Jackets with the fourth overall pick of the 2010 draft.

Saturday's Game 5 was the first game that Johansen missed since coming to Nashville in a trade with Columbus in January 2016.