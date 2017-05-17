Pittsburgh Penguins' Patric Hornqvist, Bryan Rust, Justin Schultz out for Game 3 vs. Sens

Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Patric Hornqvist and Bryan Rust and defenseman Justin Schultz were ruled out with upper-body injuries for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday night.

The series is tied at one victory apiece after the Penguins posted a 1-0 win in Game 2 in Pittsburgh on Monday. Rust and Schultz were injured in that contest, while Hornqvist sat out the game.

"They'll all be out for tonight, but they're day-to-day with upper-body injuries," coach Mike Sullivan said of the trio. "We're hopeful that they're making progress, but they will not play tonight."

Rust left Monday's game when he was hammered by an open-ice hit from Ottawa defenseman Dion Phaneuf. The 25-year-old Rust has five goals in 14 playoff games.

Schultz left midway into the first period after slamming into the boards awkwardly following a hit by Senators forward Mike Hoffman. The 26-year-old Schultz has collected eight points (two goals, six assists) in 14 playoff games.

Hornqvist was scratched for Game 2 after leaving warmups early. The 30-year-old Swede has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 13 playoff games.

Defenseman Trevor Daley is expected to participate in pregame warmups on Wednesday, with Sullivan telling reporters that the 33-year-old will be a game-time decision after missing four contests with a lower-body injury.

"Yeah, I'm excited," Daley said about the possibility of a return. "When I went down, I was frustrated. I missed a lot of time last year, so not where I wanted to be. But I'm excited with the progress I've made in the last week."