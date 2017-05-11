Chicago Blackhawks agree to two-year contract extension with Richard Panik

The Chicago Blackhawks and forward Richard Panik agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Blackhawks, but TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported the pact was worth $2.8 million per season.

Panik collected a career high in goals (22), assists (22) and points (44) to go along with a team-high 147 hits while playing in all 82 games with Chicago this season.

"Richard made tremendous strides this past year and we were pleased with the consistency he showed throughout the season," Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman said. "We are looking forward to having him in Chicago for the next two seasons."

Panik was selected 52nd overall by Tampa Bay in the 2009 draft and played with the Lightning from 2012-14 before going to Toronto. The Maple Leafs traded the 26-year-old Panik to the Blackhawks on Jan. 3, 2016.

Panik has scored 47 goals and set up 44 others in 263 games with the Lightning, Maple Leafs and Blackhawks.

He also represented Slovakia at the 2014 Winter Olympics as well as the World Championships in 2010, 2014 and 2015.