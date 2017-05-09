Dallas Stars acquire rights to goaltender Ben Bishop from LA Kings

The Dallas Stars acquired exclusive negotiating rights to goaltender Ben Bishop from the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the 2017 draft.

The Stars, who previously acquired the pick from Montreal for defenseman Jordie Benn, have until July 1 to come to a contract agreement with Bishop. He will be an unrestricted free agent on that date.

"Ben has proven that he is one of the elite goaltenders in the NHL," Stars general manager Jim Nill said. "This offers us the opportunity to negotiate with him before the free agency period begins."

The Kings originally acquired Bishop from Tampa Bay on Feb. 26, along with a fifth-round draft pick, for goaltender Peter Budaj, defenseman Erik Cernak, a seventh-round selection in 2017, and a conditional seventh-round selection in 2017.

The 30-year-old Bishop spent time with Los Angeles and Tampa Bay during the 2016-17 regular season, posting an 18-15-5 record with a .910 save percentage and 2.54 goals-against average in 39 games played. During the 2015-16 regular season, his 2.06 GAA with Tampa Bay led the league. He finished second in voting for the Vezina Trophy and was named to the 2015-16 NHL Second All-Star Team.

Bishop has a record of 148-80-25 in 270 career games played over parts of eight seasons for Los Angeles, Tampa Bay, Ottawa and St. Louis. In that time, he compiled a .919 save percentage, a 2.32 GAA and 19 shutouts. He is a three-time Vezina finalist. In 36 career NHL playoff games, he has a 21-13 record, a 2.09 GAA and a .927 save percentage.

The newly acquired draft selection gives Los Angeles a total of eight picks in this year's draft

Also Tuesday, the Kings signed forward Tanner Pearson to a four-year contract extension with an annual cap hit of $3.75 million.

The 24-year-old Pearson appeared in a career-high 80 games last season with the Kings, scoring 24 goals and 20 assists. A first-round (30th overall) selection of the Kings in 2012, Pearson will be entering his fifth NHL season. He has appeared in 226 regular-season games, scoring 54 goals and 49 assists.