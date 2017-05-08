Penguins vs Capitals - Game 6: Trevor Dailey ruled out with body injury

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Trevor Daley was ruled out for Game 6 against the Washington Capitals on Monday night because of a lower-body injury.

Daley did not participate in the morning skate and is listed as day-to-day, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said.

Daley played just 11:09 in Game 5 against the Capitals, who beat the Penguins on Saturday night to avoid elimination and pull within 3-2 in the Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series.

Daley took a hard hit from Tom Wilson from behind early on Saturday and then he got tangled up with Justin Williams near the Capitals bench in the third period.

Defensemen Chad Ruhwedel and Mark Streit are likely the top candidates to replace Daley in the lineup. Ruhwedel played in 34 games this season for the Penguins, registering two goals and eight assists.

"If Chad Ruhwedel plays tonight, we expect him to bring the game he's brought for us all year," Sullivan told reporters after the morning skate Monday. "He's a mobile guy, he can skate, he can get back to pucks, he helps us get out of our end zone. He defends really well with his stick. We expect him to play his game."

Pittsburgh has been playing without top defenseman Kris Letang, who suffered a neck injury in February and underwent season-ending surgery last month.