Dallas Stars sign Justin Dowling to 2-year deal

The Dallas Stars signed forward Justin Dowling to a two-year, two-way contract extension on Monday.

Dowling, 26, made his NHL debut for the Stars this season, finishing with two assists in nine games. He also registered 28 points (eight goals, 20 assists) in 49 games for the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League in 2016-17.

The seven-year professional owns 207 points (73 goals, 134 assists) in 308 career AHL regular-season games with Texas and Abbotsford. He also has 21 points in 30 career playoff contests, all with Texas, including four goals and 10 assists in 14 games during the team's 2014 Calder Cup championship season.

"Justin proved his value for our organization at both the NHL and AHL levels this past season," Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a statement. "He is a smart player with speed, and the depth that he provides to our forward group is important."

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound native of Cochrane, Alberta, was originally undrafted and signed by Dallas as a free agent on March 26, 2014.