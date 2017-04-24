Home / Sports News / NHL

ECHL's Everblades, Solar Bears have massive hockey fight

By Alex Butler   |   April 24, 2017 at 7:21 PM

April 24 (UPI) -- The Orlando Solar Bears are about to eliminate the Florida Everblades from the ECHL playoffs, but not before throwing a ton of punches.

A huge brawl erupted Saturday in front of 8,243 fans at Amway Center in the South Division semifinals of the Kelly Cup playoffs. The bout began when Florida's Mitchell Heard and Orlando's Mason Marchment met at center ice. Heard and Marchment grabbed each other and spun around on the ice as two referees jumped on the tango. They exchanged punches for a few minutes, setting the stage for their teammates to join in.

A full on line brawl ignited as both goalies started fighting. The game had 32 total penalties for 182 minutes. Heard was penalized a game-high 29 minutes.

Justin Buzzeo, Shane Conacher, and Taylor Doherty each scored goals for the Solar Bears. Massa earned the game's first star.

Orlando took a 3-1 series lead with the 3-0 victory Saturday but lost 5-1 Sunday. The teams meet again for Game 6 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Germain Arena in Estero, Fla.

Tight squeeze, eh? #AsOne #SolarBears #DefendTheDen #BearDown #orlando #hockey #echl #playoffs

A post shared by Orlando Solar Bears Hockey (@solarbearshockey) on

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more news from UPI.com
Related UPI Stories
share with facebook
share with twitter
Trending Stories
Saints agree to two-year deal with All-Pro RB Peterson Saints agree to two-year deal with All-Pro RB Peterson
Report: 'Lexi Rule' coming from R&A, USGA to prevent TV viewers impacting results Report: 'Lexi Rule' coming from R&A, USGA to prevent TV viewers impacting results
John Cena deadlifts 602 pounds on 40th birthday John Cena deadlifts 602 pounds on 40th birthday
Golf notebook: Tiger Woods may have found his fallback career Golf notebook: Tiger Woods may have found his fallback career
San Francisco naming streets after Bonds, Montana, Mays San Francisco naming streets after Bonds, Montana, Mays