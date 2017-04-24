ECHL's Everblades, Solar Bears have massive hockey fight

April 24 (UPI) -- The Orlando Solar Bears are about to eliminate the Florida Everblades from the ECHL playoffs, but not before throwing a ton of punches.

A huge brawl erupted Saturday in front of 8,243 fans at Amway Center in the South Division semifinals of the Kelly Cup playoffs. The bout began when Florida's Mitchell Heard and Orlando's Mason Marchment met at center ice. Heard and Marchment grabbed each other and spun around on the ice as two referees jumped on the tango. They exchanged punches for a few minutes, setting the stage for their teammates to join in.

A full on line brawl ignited as both goalies started fighting. The game had 32 total penalties for 182 minutes. Heard was penalized a game-high 29 minutes.

Justin Buzzeo, Shane Conacher, and Taylor Doherty each scored goals for the Solar Bears. Massa earned the game's first star.

Orlando took a 3-1 series lead with the 3-0 victory Saturday but lost 5-1 Sunday. The teams meet again for Game 6 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Germain Arena in Estero, Fla.