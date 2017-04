2017 NHL playoffs: Who is in, when to watch the second round

The dates and times for the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs are below. All times are Eastern.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Metropolitan Division

(1) Washington Capitals vs. (2) Pittsburgh Penguins

Thursday, April 27 -- Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 -- Pittsburgh at Washington, 8 p.m.

Monday, May 1 -- Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3 -- Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 -- Pittsburgh at Washington, TBD (if necessary)

Monday, May 8 -- Washington at Pittsburgh, TBD (if necessary)

Wednesday, May 10 -- Pittsburgh at Washington, TBD (if necessary)

Atlantic Division

(2) Ottawa Senators vs. (4) New York Rangers (wild card)

Thursday, April 27 -- New York at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 -- New York at Ottawa, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 2 -- Ottawa at New York, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 4 -- Ottawa at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 -- New York at Ottawa, TBD (if necessary)

Tuesday, May 9 -- Ottawa at New York, TBD (if necessary)

Thursday, May 11 -- New York at Ottawa, TBD (if necessary)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Pacific Division

1) Anaheim Ducks vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Wednesday, April 26 -- Edmonton at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, April 28 -- Edmonton at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30 -- Anaheim at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3 -- Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Friday, May 5 -- Edmonton at Anaheim, TBD (if necessary)

Sunday, May 7 -- Anaheim at Edmonton, TBD (if necessary)

Wednesday, May 10 -- Edmonton at Anaheim, TBD (if necessary)

Central Division

(3) St. Louis Blues vs. (4) Nashville Predators (wild card)

Wednesday, April 26 -- Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Friday, April 28 -- Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 30 -- St. Louis at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 2 -- St. Louis at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, May 5 -- Nashville at St. Louis, TBD (if necessary)

Sunday, May 7 -- St. Louis at Nashville, TBD (if necessary)

Tuesday, May 9 -- Nashville at St. Louis, TBD (if necessary)