Home / Sports News / NHL

Zach Werenski is the face of NHL playoff hockey

By Alex Butler   |   April 17, 2017 at 3:02 PM

April 17 (UPI) -- A facial fracture ended Zach Werenski's season Sunday in the first round of the NHL playoffs. But his attitude is the stuff of NHL legends.

The Columbus Blue Jackets rookie took to social media Sunday night to post a simple message with a picture of his bruised and scarred face: "Playoff hockey..."

Coach John Tortorella told reporters Monday that Werenski is done for the season.

He was hurt in the second period when Pittsburgh Penguins' Phil Kessel shot the puck. It went up Werenski's stick and hit him in the face. Blood smeared on the ice as he skated to the bench. The defenseman returned to the game briefly for the third period but sat out in overtime.

"I'm just proud of the leadership he showed coming back and trying to play and make a difference. It speaks to the maturity of the kid. He's a warrior. I'm proud of him," Tortorella told NHL.com.

He finished his season with 11 goals and 49 points as a finalist for the Calder Trophy.

Werenski's Blue Jackets trail the Penguins 0-3 in the series.

Game 4 is set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more news from UPI.com
Related UPI Stories
share with facebook
share with twitter
Trending Stories
UFC fighter takes on Islamic State, re-enlists with Green Berets UFC fighter takes on Islamic State, re-enlists with Green Berets
Isiah Thomas makes argument for why LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan Isiah Thomas makes argument for why LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan
New England Patriots players explain why they won't go to White House New England Patriots players explain why they won't go to White House
Aaron Rodgers, Jordy Nelson suit-up for Randall Cobb's wedding Aaron Rodgers, Jordy Nelson suit-up for Randall Cobb's wedding
Kyrie Irving nearly makes Lance Stephenson face-plant with crossover Kyrie Irving nearly makes Lance Stephenson face-plant with crossover