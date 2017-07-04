Darrelle Revis training in South Florida, 'hopes' to play in 2017

July 4 (UPI) -- Cornerback Darrelle Revis might have his best days behind him, but he's still working hard to make a comeback this season.

Sources told Bleacher Report that Revis is training in South Florida and "hopes of playing" in 2017.

Revis, 31, was cut in February after struggling last season with the New York Jets. He signed a five-year, $70 million contract in 2015. He was cut after getting charged with four felony counts and a misdemeanor related to a fight in Pittsburgh. Revis was later cleared of all charges.

The four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler won a Super Bowl in 2015 with the New England Patriots. He is guaranteed $6 million from the Jets this season, even if he doesn't play. A source told Pro Football Talk that Revis' contract has offset language protecting him from signing elsewhere, while it also contains protections for a lack of interest in the cornerback. If he signs elsewhere for $6 million, he would essentially be playing for free, as the Jets would be credited. That means he would have to sign for more than $6 million to earn payment for 2017, unless he choses to sit out.

Revis told NFL Network in March that he "definitely" has the hunger to play and would be open to switching to safety.

@Revis24 Dallas? ....I promise you are going to love what we got going on around here..your attitude fits our culture...waiting..... — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 10, 2017

Despite being linked to a reunion with the Patriots, ESPN reported in May that there is "no market" for the aging veteran. Sources told Pro Football Talk that the Pittsburgh Steelers are not interested in Revis. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant attempted to recruit Revis in June with his Twitter account.

"Have you seen his tape?" an NFL general manager told the New York Daily News in March. "I wouldn't let him play for me for free."

Dez Bryant wants Darrelle Revis to join him in Dallas.



👍 or 👎?@Ike_SwagginU approves 👌 pic.twitter.com/co7xXfKaE9 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 18, 2017

In 2016, Revis received the lowest grade of his career from Pro Football Focus. He also allowed a passer rating of 104.2, placing him No. 68 out of 81 cornerbacks with at least 570 snaps.